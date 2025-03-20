Has music legend Celine Dion played professional golf? All you need to know

Celine Dion, popular for her iconic voice and timeless hits like My Heart Will Go On, has a passion for playing golf as well. Although Dion has never played professional golf, she has strong ties with the sport. She even owns a golf course and plays the sport quite frequently. The 56-year-old singer recently shared a video on X showing off her golf swing, in an outing with her sons.

On March 19, Celine Dion shared a joyful moment on X from her day out on the golf course with her boys. In the clip, she is seen wearing an all-white t-shirt and jeans. She can be seen taking a swing at the ball before breaking into a victory dance. The caption reads:

"I had a beautiful day with my boys out on the course. getting back into the swing of things!!- Celine xx... PS @PGATour, how's my swing? "

The PGA Tour also responded by praising her swing and her dance moves, writing a post on X that read:

"We believe that the ball will go on... great swing, even better dance moves from @celineDion "

Celine Dion has been a golf enthusiast for years. According to Why We Love Golf, she has a golf handicap of 17. She is often spotted attending major golf events such as the Tomorrow Golf League.

Celine Dion steals the show at the TGL match with a golf-themed My Heart Will Go on-moment

The iconic singer recently appeared at the Tomorrow Golf League match on March 4, 2025. The event featured a showdown between Atlanta Drive GC and Jupiter Links GC, held at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Dion watched the match along with her three sons.

During an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, Dion expressed her admiration for the innovative indoor golf league saying (via ESPN):

"It [TGL] is pretty impressive. We’ve been watching on TV. I’m very proud, I have my three kids here with me today. But the three of them are golfers, they’re very passionate about the game. I used to play golf when I had time, then I had kids, then I took a little break, and here I am."

“But, it’s a great passion as a mother to see my own children play this game… it’s such a beautiful and a great game. You can be in competition with yourself. You can play with your best friend, you can play with your mom, you can play with your neighbor… it's such a beautiful game and to be here in this TGL environment is magical,” she added.

More than that, Celine Dion's love for golf dates back to the 1990s when she and her late husband Rene Angelil bought the Le Mirage Golf Club in Terrebonne, Quebec. However, in 2020, she sold it to Serge Savard's investment group, but remains involved in some capacity.

