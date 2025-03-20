Music icon and golf fan Celine Dion hits the course and shows off her best moves after an impressive swing

Grammy award-winning artist Celine Dion recently had a heartwarming golf outing with her sons. She posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing her swing and some dance moves.

Celine Dion is a singer, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She started singing in the 1980s when she was just a teenager and now has about 27 studio albums in French and English. She has won several awards, including nine Billboard Music Awards and five Grammy awards.

The 56-year-old singer, who is also passionate about golf, spent a day on the greens with her family. In the video she posted, Celine Dion can be seen dressed in a white outfit as she took a swing at the ball. As soon as she made the shot, she broke out in a happy dance. She captioned the video:

“I had a beautiful day with my boys out on the course…. Getting back into the swing of things!!♥️ —Celine xx… PS: @PGATOUR, how’s my swing? ⛳️”

The PGA Tour replied to Celine Dion, saying that her swing was great and so were her dance moves.

“We believe that the ball will go on … Great swing, even better dance moves from @CelineDion 🎶🏌️‍♀️”

According to Why We Love Golf, the singer’s golf handicap is around 17.

“It’s pretty impressive”: Celine Dion reveals her opinion about TGL

Celine Dion attended a TGL match on March 4, 2025. The Grammy-award-winning artist was present at So-Fi Center to watch the game between Atlanta Drive GC and Tiger Woods’ team Jupiter Links.

ESPN’s Marty Smith interviewed Dion during the game, asking her to voice out her opinions on the tech-infused indoor golf league. She replied, saying TGL was great. She also revealed that golf was a common interest in her home and her family members liked to watch TGL on TV.

“It [TGL] is pretty impressive. We’ve been watching on TV. I’m very proud, I have my three kids here with me today. But the three of them are golfers, they’re very passionate about the game. I used to play golf when I had time, then I had kids, then I took a little break, and here I am,” Dion said. (Via ESPN)

“But, it’s a great passion as a mother to see my own children play this game… it’s such a beautiful and a great game. You can be in competition with yourself. You can play with your best friend, you can play with your mom, you can play with your neighbor… it's such a beautiful game and to be here in this TGL environment is magical,” she added.

When Marty Smith asked Celine Dion to mention a song from her catalogue that best represents her golf game, she hilariously belted out her famous song, "My Heart Will Go On."

