Has Tiger Woods and Charlie won the PNC Championship? Past results explored

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, are set to participate in the PNC Championship for the fourth consecutive time. This marks the second event in which Woods has announced his return, following his confirmation of participation in the Hero World Challenge.
The 2023 PNC Championship will take place from December 14 to 17 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. In addition to Team Woods, 19 other teams will compete for a purse of $1 million.
Tiger and Charlie have had mixed performances in their past three appearances at the PNC Championship. Although they have yet to secure a victory, in all three starts, they have finished inside the top 8. The duo's best performance came in 2021, when they finished as runners-up after hitting 11 consecutive birdies in the final round. They earned $80,000 for their second-place finish.
The Tiger-Charlie duo made their first appearance in 2020, taking home $47,000 and finishing 7th. Last year, Team Woods struggled to put on a good show as they finished eighth and received $45,167.
The 47-year-old golfer is making his return later this month with the Hero World Challenge, an event hosted by himself. The competition will take place from November 30 to December 3, 2023, at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.
For the uninitiated, Tiger Woods has been out of action since Masters. He withdrew from the final day at Augusta National and then underwent a subtalar fusion surgery. Following the surgery, Woods had been on a break but now decided to make a comeback.
Speaking about his health, he said his ankle was fine, but there were other problems. He said, as per USA Today:
"Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It's the other areas that have been compensated for.
"All the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do. So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues," he concluded.
PNC Championship winners over the years
Here are the winners at the PNC Championship so far:
- 1995: Raymond Floyd Jr. and Raymond Floyd
- 1996: Raymond Floyd Jr. and Raymond Floyd
- 1997: Raymond Floyd Jr. and Raymond Floyd
- 1998: David Charles and Bob Charles
- 1999: Gary Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus
- 2000: Robert Floyd and Raymond Floyd
- 2001: Robert Floyd and Raymond Floyd
- 2002: Kevin Stadler and Craig Stadler
- 2003: Steve Irwin and Hale Irwin
- 2004: Drew Nelson and Larry Nelson
- 2005: Stefan Langer and Bernhard Langer
- 2006: Stefan Langer and Bernhard Langer
- 2007: Josh Nelson and Larry Nelson
- 2008: Drew Nelson and Larry Nelson
- 2012: Davis Love IV and Davis Love III
- 2013: Connor Cink and Stewart Cink
- 2014: Jason Langer and Bernhard Langer
- 2015: Tucker Wadkins and Lanny Wadkins
- 2016: Nick Karavites and David Duval
- 2017: Angel Cabrera, Jr. and Angel Cabrera
- 2018: Davis Love IV and Davis Love III
- 2019: Jason Langer and Bernhard Langer
- 2020: Mike Thomas and Justin Thomas
- 2021: John Daly II and John Daly
- 2022: Qass Singh and Vijay Singh