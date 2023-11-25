Has Tiger Woods and Charlie won the PNC Championship? Past results explored

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, are set to participate in the PNC Championship for the fourth consecutive time. This marks the second event in which Woods has announced his return, following his confirmation of participation in the Hero World Challenge.

The 2023 PNC Championship will take place from December 14 to 17 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. In addition to Team Woods, 19 other teams will compete for a purse of $1 million.

Tiger and Charlie have had mixed performances in their past three appearances at the PNC Championship. Although they have yet to secure a victory, in all three starts, they have finished inside the top 8. The duo's best performance came in 2021, when they finished as runners-up after hitting 11 consecutive birdies in the final round. They earned $80,000 for their second-place finish.

The Tiger-Charlie duo made their first appearance in 2020, taking home $47,000 and finishing 7th. Last year, Team Woods struggled to put on a good show as they finished eighth and received $45,167.

The 47-year-old golfer is making his return later this month with the Hero World Challenge, an event hosted by himself. The competition will take place from November 30 to December 3, 2023, at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

For the uninitiated, Tiger Woods has been out of action since Masters. He withdrew from the final day at Augusta National and then underwent a subtalar fusion surgery. Following the surgery, Woods had been on a break but now decided to make a comeback.

Speaking about his health, he said his ankle was fine, but there were other problems. He said, as per USA Today:

"Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It's the other areas that have been compensated for.

"All the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do. So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues," he concluded.

PNC Championship winners over the years

Here are the winners at the PNC Championship so far:

1995: Raymond Floyd Jr. and Raymond Floyd

1996: Raymond Floyd Jr. and Raymond Floyd

1997: Raymond Floyd Jr. and Raymond Floyd

1998: David Charles and Bob Charles

1999: Gary Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus

2000: Robert Floyd and Raymond Floyd

2001: Robert Floyd and Raymond Floyd

2002: Kevin Stadler and Craig Stadler

2003: Steve Irwin and Hale Irwin

2004: Drew Nelson and Larry Nelson

2005: Stefan Langer and Bernhard Langer

2006: Stefan Langer and Bernhard Langer

2007: Josh Nelson and Larry Nelson

2008: Drew Nelson and Larry Nelson

2012: Davis Love IV and Davis Love III

2013: Connor Cink and Stewart Cink

2014: Jason Langer and Bernhard Langer

2015: Tucker Wadkins and Lanny Wadkins

2016: Nick Karavites and David Duval

2017: Angel Cabrera, Jr. and Angel Cabrera

2018: Davis Love IV and Davis Love III

2019: Jason Langer and Bernhard Langer

2020: Mike Thomas and Justin Thomas

2021: John Daly II and John Daly

2022: Qass Singh and Vijay Singh