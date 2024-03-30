Has Wyndham Clark played at the Masters before? Exploring his Major championship records

Wyndham Clark is gearing up to make his debut at the Masters in 2024, having not previously played in the Major tournament. However, he boasts a Major victory under his belt.

Wyndham Clark grabbed people's attention after securing his first Major win last year at the US Open. He was incredible with his game last season and won his maiden PGA Tour event at the Wells Fargo Championship and later clinched the prestigious trophy at the US Open. Now, he eagerly anticipates his outing at the Augusta National Golf Course.

Before his triumph at the 2023 US Open, Clark participated in six Major events, but notably, he had never competed at the Masters before. Despite this, his outstanding form this year has made him one of the experts' favorites to win at The Masters 2024.

Apart from the Masters, the American golfer has competed in all other Major tournaments. His performance at The Open Championship in 2023 saw him finish T33, while his best result at the PGA Championship was in 2021, where he tied for 75th place.

The 2024 Masters is scheduled from April 11 to 14 at the historic Augusta National Golf Club. Fans hold high hopes for Clark as he is set to make his debut at the event.

However, the three-time PGA Tour winner suffered a back injury while working out earlier this week. Despite the setback, Clark decided to participate in this week's Texas Children's Houston Open and successfully made the cut after 36 holes.

Following the two rounds of the event, he finished in a tie for 20th place. Clark provided an update on his injury after the first round of the tournament, stating that he would consider rehab and work on his recovery ahead of the Masters.

He said (via PGA Tour):

“It was fine. I felt like I had most of my speed. I definitely felt it all day, but no excuse for how I played. I was playing honestly pretty good, just missed that short (birdie) putt on the 13th and another one (for par) on the 14th and that kind of put me into a lull. Unfortunate to bogey the par 5 and then 18, but all in all, a good day.

"I'm going to go do some rehab and work on it. It's been getting better every day so I'm hoping tomorrow I really don't feel it."

As the Masters approaches, fans wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him compete at full strength in the Major tournament.

A quick recap of Wyndham Clark's performance in 2024

Wyndham Clark has been fabulous with his game in the 2024 PGA Tour season. He competed in seven tournaments so far and triumphed in one. He was the runner-up in two tournaments this season and recorded three top-10 finishes.

Clark started the 2024 PGA Tour season at The Sentry, finishing in T29 position. He finished T39 at The American Express and then won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He was placed T41 at the WM Phoenix Open but missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational Open. Clark had a solo second-position finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and was tied for second place at The Players Championship.