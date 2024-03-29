“I'm going to go do some rehab” - Wyndham Clark gives update on back injury after carding an opening 70 at Houston Open

Wyndham Clark provided an update on his injury following the opening round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. The PGA Tour event began at the Memorial Park Golf Course on Thursday, March 28.

Clark is one of the top favorite bets for the week to win the event. However, ahead of the tournament, he injured his back while working out in a gym. He considered withdrawing from the competition but later changed his mind and teed it up at the event.

In the first round on Thursday, Clark shot an even-par 70 and settled in a tie for 54th place. After the first round, the 2023 US Open winner opened up about his performance in an interview with the media.

Clark provided an update on his injury. He said (via PGA Tour):

“It was fine. I felt like I had most of my speed. I definitely felt it all day, but no excuse for how I played. I was playing honestly pretty good, just missed that short (birdie) putt on the 13th and another one (for par) on the 14th and that kind of put me into a lull. Unfortunate to bogey the par 5 and then 18, but all in all, a good day."

The American considered some rehab to work on his injury and attain good health and was hopeful to play better in the tournament's second round on Friday, March 29.

"I'm going to go do some rehab and work on it. It's been getting better every day so I'm hoping tomorrow I really don't feel it," he added.

Following the opening round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, PGA Tour rookie Wilson Furr settled in the top position in a tie with Taylor Moore. Scottie Scheffler finished in a tie for third place with Davis Riley and Joe Highsmith.

A quick recap of Wyndham Clark's performance at the Houston Open 2024

Clark has been impressive with his game on the PGA Tour these days. He was the runner-up in the last two events he played before the Houston Open. Moreover, Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year. As the Masters is looming, fans have high hopes for the current World No.4 golfer.

Despite the injury, the American golfer put forward a decent, if not very impressive performance, on Thursday, March 28, at the Houston Open. He teed it up on the first hole and maintained good form on the first nine holes.

Clark shot two back-to-back birdies on the second and third hole and then added a bogey on the sixth hole. He added a birdie on the eighth and then on the 10th.

However, he struggled on the final few holes of the first round when he shot three bogeys. He carded a bogey on the par-4 14th holes and another on the 16th. He wrapped up the first round with a bogey on the 18th and scored even par 70.

Clark finished in a tie for 54th place. The second round is scheduled for Friday, March 29, following which only the golfers finishing above the cutline will qualify for the final two rounds, slated to take place over the weekend.