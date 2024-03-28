Will Wyndham Clark play in the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Injury update explored

Wyndham Clark, despite his back injury, is set to tee off at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. Clark has been enjoying the best days of his career, finishing runner-up in two tournaments and winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year.

Clark, one of the experts' top picks for the week, injured his back during a gym workout before the Texas Children's Houston Open. Amid the injury, he was considering withdrawing from the competition but washed off the idea after being inspired by the good cause.

Speaking of his change in decision, Clark said (via PGA Tour):

“I wanted to give it my best effort. I had a dinner last night that I wanted to be a part of and I knew I was playing with kids today that were battling with heart transplants and cancer, so I wanted to make sure I could be here for that.

“I'm going to give it my best effort tomorrow and hopefully I can play and compete. If not, I've got to get ready for tournaments to come after this. I've been playing some good golf coming off of two second places. If you take Scottie Scheffler out of the field, I might have two wins. So, I've played really good and I feel good about my game," he added.

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open will start with its inaugural round on Thursday, March 28, and run over the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, March 31.

The tournament features Scottie Scheffler and some other top-ranked PGA Tour players. It's a regular tour event with a full-size field. The tournament also features a cutline after 36 holes.

When will Wyndham Clark tee off at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open?

Golfers will tee off for the first round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at 8:20 a.m. ET. Beau Hossler, Stephen Jaeger and Carson Young will take the first shot of the day on the first tee hole, while Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski and Bronson Burgoon will tee off on the tenth hole.

Wyndham Clark will start his game in a group with Tony Finau and Si Woo Kim on the first tee hole at 1:53 p.m. ET, followed by Sahith Theegala, Jason Day and Padraig Harrington.

Scottie Scheffler will start his game on the tenth hole at 8:53 a.m. ET in a group with Peter Malnati and Will Zalatoris. Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia and Adam Svensson will tee off on the tenth hole at 9:04 a.m. ET.