“You can't ask for a better job” – Rookie Wilson Furr on the experience of being a PGA Tour member

PGA Tour rookie Wilson Furr shared his experience of playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 as a member of the PGA Tour. The American golfer earned his Tour card by finishing No. 24 on the Korn Ferry Tour Point List last year.

Furr has been impressive in his rookie year on the Tour. Although he could only make the cut in one of the five events he played in the 2024 PGA Tour season, he was pretty impressive at this week's Houston Open.

Wilson Furr took the lead in the game in a tie with Taylor Moore following the first round of the tournament on Thursday, March 28. During an interview with the media after the first round, Furr opened up about his performance and also shared his experience of playing with other professional golfers.

"It's been awesome. It's a dream come true for sure," Furr said. "I mean, just being surrounded by the best golfers in the world I mean it's kind of inspiring day to day, which I mean you can't ask for a better job than that. So I've just tried to soak it all in and just get better golf; that's all we can do. And I feel like being around these kind of people really just pushes you in the right direction."(1:36-1:55)

Wilson Furr started his 2024 PGA Tour season at The American Express. He was impressive in his debut event and shot 66 in the opening round of the tournament. He shot 77 in the second round and withdrew from the competition ahead of the third round.

He then played at the Farmers Insurance Open and scored 70 and 75 in two rounds. However, he failed to make the cut at the event. Furr then played at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and made the 36-hole cut. He shot 69, 70, 68 and 70 in four rounds and finished with a score of under 7. Furr settled in a tie for 38th place at the event.

Furr later played at the Puerto Rico event but missed the cut. He was also part of last week's Valspar Championship but failed to make the cut again.

When will Wilson Furr tee off on Friday at the Houston Open?

Wilson Furr will tee off for the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open on Friday, March 29, at 9:59 a.m. ET. The American golfer will tee off in a group with Trace Crowe and Erik Barnes on the first tee hole.

Players will start the second round of the Houston Open on Friday at 8:20 a.m. ET. Half of the field will tee off on the first hole, and the other half on the 10th.

Michael Kim will start the game on the first tee hole in a group with Ben Taylor and Ryan Palmer. Meanwhile, Bud Cauley, David Lipsky and Roger Sloan will tee off on the 10th hole. Scottie Scheffler will tee off on the first hole at 1:53 p.m. ET.