"Typically, I'd take Monday and Tuesday off” – Scottie Scheffler details how he spent his week off ahead of the Houston Open

Scottie Scheffler shared insights into his time away from the golf course. The American teed it up at this week's Texas Children's Houston Open, which started with its inaugural round on Thursday, March 28.

Scheffler last competed at The Players, which concluded on March 17. However, he missed last week's Valspar Championship before returning to compete at the Houston Open.

Scheffler showcased an impressive performance in the tournament's opening round on Thursday. In a press conference following the event, he shared how he utilized his week away from the game.

Scheffler said that he took a rest during the past week and did not practice until Friday. He resumed playing on Saturday and had a good practice session last Sunday.

Speaking about his off-the-course time, Scheffler said:

"Typically, I'd take Monday and Tuesday off when I get back, especially from a couple-week stretch. Last week, I didn't practice until Friday, and I hit balls for maybe a half hour chipped in putt. It was kind of just getting back into it, hitting some wedges, hitting some irons didn't hit any drivers. And I played golf on Saturday, and I had a decent practice session on Sunday. So outside of that, nothing."(2:00-2:18)

Scottie Scheffler won two straight tournaments earlier this month and is the expert's favourite bet for this week. If he wins at the Houston Open this week, he will make a hat trick.

How did Scottie Scheffler play in the opening round of the Houston Open?

Scheffler scored under par 5 on Thursday, March 28, in the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open. The American golfer broke a record with his impressive performance and became the golfer with the most consecutive rounds of under par on the PGA Tour. He has scored under par in 28 straight rounds on the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler has been in decent form and maintained it at this week's event. He started his game on the tenth hole at the Memorial Park Golf Club and shot a birdie on the 13th. He added another birdie on the 17th hole and three more birdies on the second, third and fifth holes. With the bogey-free round, Scheffler scored 5-under 65 and settled in a tie for third place on the leaderboard with Davis Riley and Joe Highsmith.

The current World No.1 will enter the second round just one stroke behind the tournament leaders, Taylor Moore and Wilson Furr. Scheffler will tee off on the first hole on Friday, March 29 at 1:53 p.m. ET in a group with Peter Malnati and Will Zalatoris.

Golfers will tee off for the second round at 8:20 a.m.ET with Michael Kim, Ben Taylor and Ryan Palmer taking the first shot of the day on the first tee hole. Bud Cauley will tee off on the tenth hole in a group with David Lipsky and Roger Sloan.