Who is Wilson Furr? All you need to know about the rookie co-leading the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open

PGA Tour rookie Wilson Furr made headlines with his superb performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In the tournament's opening round on Thursday, March 28, Furr was pretty impressive with his game and finished in a tie for first place with Taylor Moore.

Furr is an American professional golfer who has been playing pro golf since 2021. Born on July 8, 1998, Furr played amateur golf while studying at the University of Alabama. He graduated with a degree in Business Management and soon embarked on a professional journey.

Although he was born in Jackson, Mississippi, Furr currently resides in Birmingham, Alabama. Initially, he competed on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished No.24 on the Point list in the 2023 season and earned his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old golfer started his PGA Tour journey at The American Express but withdrew from the competition after playing two rounds. Later, he played at the Farmers Insurance Open but failed to make the cut.

Furr finished T38 at the Mexico Open but then once again missed the cut in the next two events he played on the Tour. His lowest round on the Tour was recorded at The American Express when he shot 66.

A quick recap of Wilson Furr's performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024

Wilson Furr started his game at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open on the back nine. After making a par on the 10th tee hole, he shot a birdie on the next.

Furr started smoothly in the opening round of the event on Thursday, March 28, but soon encountered difficulty on the 15th hole. Furr made a bogey but quickly recovered with an impressive birdie on the next. He started his game on the first nine with a par once again and then made a birdie on the third hole and an eagle on the fifth.

Furr closed the day on a good note with two consecutive birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. He finished with a score of 6-under 64 and topped the leaderboard in a tie with Taylor Moore. They have a one-stroke lead over Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith and Scottie Scheffler.

The second round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open will get underway at 8:20 a.m. ET on Friday, March 29, with Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim, and Ben Taylor taking the first shot of the day on the first tee hole, while Bud Cauley, David Lipsky and Roger Sloan will tee off on the tenth hole.

Wilson Furr will tee off on Friday on the first hole at 9:59 a.m. ET. He will start his game in a group with Erik Barnes and Trace Crowe.