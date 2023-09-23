“He was better than Rory McIlroy in 2023” – Fans react to Wyndham Clark saying he wishes to beat McIlroy at 2023 Ryder Cup and prove himself

US Open champion Wyndham Clark recently talked about going up against Rory McIlroy in the Sunday singles of the upcoming Ryder Cup. He stated that he was eager to play against Rory and wouldn't shy away from it.

Clark made it into the Ryder Cup for the first time after finishing second in the US Points List. McIlroy, too, qualified for the biennial event again after finishing second in the European Points List.

The 29-year-old golfer recently spoke at Golf Channel’s 'Golf Today,' where he talked about his possible face-off against the four-time major champion.

Clark said, as per Golf Channel:

"I have the utmost respect for Rory – he is one of our great ambassadors of our game. He is obviously one of the best of all time and he is still going so he can be that.

"I have tons of respect for Rory and because of that respect, I also want to beat him. I like to think I am better than him and I want to prove that."

Expand Tweet

Clark's statement drew a significant response from fans on social media. Many felt that the golfer had every right to think this way, especially considering his better season compared to McIlroy's.

Here's a look at the comments:

"He was better than Rory in 2023."

Expand Tweet

"If you’re a real tour player you should think this way."

Expand Tweet

"Every player gonna say that."

Expand Tweet

"If they don't believe that there is no chance for them 👊"

Expand Tweet

"Well... are you even a professional golfer if you don't believe in yourself and this to be true? Andddddddddd Rory is on the back 9 of his career 👊"

Expand Tweet

"Better than him this year or overall? Because an argument can be made for this year."

Expand Tweet

"Rory is the most overrated golfer ever. Wyndham just can’t say that"

Expand Tweet

"Major championship golfer thinks he’s better than Rory? Crazy take 🤯"

Expand Tweet

"Literally nothing bold about this. This is how every single high performing athlete thinks. Do better."

Expand Tweet

"If players at that level don’t have this kind of self belief, why play? I found this “bold” statement (anything but) to be very respectful and honest."

Expand Tweet

"Bold statement?? Every guy on that tour thinks that. Otherwise they wouldn’t even be on the tour."

Expand Tweet

"remember when Ian Poulter said when he reached his potential , it would just be him and Tiger at the top? or when Faldo said he’d best him in his prime? Stephen Ames? talk is cheap."

Expand Tweet

"Love the confidence but you better back it up. Ask Ancer about his Tiger comments or Stephen Ames. Rory isn't Tiger I realize that, but why give the other team bulletin board quotes?"

Expand Tweet

"You can’t be great unless you think your great… I like the fact he said it out loud…. He is willing to put the pressure on himself…"

Expand Tweet

How did Wyndham Clark perform in the 2022–23 season?

Wyndham Clark had a prolific 2022–23 season and made 25 cuts in 28 starts this season, including eight top-10 finishes.

He claimed his first PGA Tour title after six years since turning professional. A month later, he emerged victorious at the US Open after defeating Rory McIlroy by a single stroke.

Below is a look at Clark's 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Championship: T43

Sanderson Farms Championship: CUT

Shriners Children's Open: CUT

Zozo Championship: T16

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T29

Cadence Bank Houston Open: T16

The RSM Classic: T10

The American Express: T50

Farmers Insurance Open: T37

WM Phoenix Open: T10

The Genesis Invitational: T33

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T34

The Players Championship: T27

Valspar Championship: 5

Corales Puntacana Championship: 6

RBC Heritage: T29

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 3

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T24

Wells Fargo Championship: 1

PGA Championship: CUT

the Memorial Tournament: T12

U.S. Open: 1

Travelers Championship: T29

Genesis Scottish Open: T25

The Open Championship: T33

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T66

BMW Championship: T15

TOUR Championship: 3