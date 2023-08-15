“He has a billion dollars” - Fans react to former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Lanny Wadkins calling Phil Mickelson a ‘disappointing figure’

Fans recently reacted to former Ryder Cup captain Lanny Wadkins' disparaging remarks about six-time major champion Phil Mickelson. In his most recent interview with Golf Channel, Wadkins described Mickelson's gambling habits as "very disconcerting."

Lanny lambasted the LIV golfer, describing him as the most disappointing figure in golf. In 2012, Phil Mickelson became addicted to gambling and lost millions of dollars.

"#RYDERCUP - Former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Lanny Wadkins blasts Phil Mickelson on @GCGolfToday: “I don’t know that there’s ever been a more disappointing figure in golf than Phil Mickelson….I’ve seen what’s transpired with him over the last ten-plus years….he was a beloved figure for a long time. We all marvelled at the way he could play. But just nothing looks kosher about what he’s doing these days. He’s blown a chance to probably be Ryder Cup captain ever….I think he would probably have been a two-time captain. Now, he’s not going to be involved. It’s really kind of a shame. He’s just self-imploded and looks like he just continues to at every turn….It’s disappointing and sad. It’s sad that we have people in our game that think they’re bigger than the game and obviously Phil thinks he’s bigger.”"

Fans expressed their support for Mickelson in the post's comments section, claiming that despite gambling and debts, he already has billions of dollars in his account.

"He has a billion dollars. Meanwhile fat Lanny sounds like a hillbilly on the broadcast team for champions tour events. Nah, it will be Lanny no one remembers. Phil is fine," one user commented.

"Because of the gambling, the money big became a necessity. Its that simple," wrote another.

"Because he has bigger concerns and wanted to transform the landscape. Ofcourse it was going to be bad at the start. Tradition is hard to break, but not all tradition is good or lasts forever," another fan chimed in.

"Phil thinks he’s bigger"- Lanny Wadkins slams Phil Mickelson

After Billy Walters unveiled his new memoir, in which he wrote about Mickelson, the American golfer's gambling problem became the topic of the town once more. Lanny Wadkins, who recently appeared on the Golf Channel's Today Show, criticized Mickelson for his gambling habits.

“I don’t know that there’s ever been a more disappointing figure in golf than Phil Mickelson. I’ve seen what’s transpired with him over the last ten-plus years. I mean, he was a beloved figure for a long time. We all marvelled at the way he could play. But just nothing looks kosher about what he’s doing these days. He’s blown a chance to probably be Ryder Cup captain ever," Wadkins said about Mickelson.

“I think he would probably have been a two-time captain. Now, he’s not going to be involved. It’s really kind of a shame. He’s just self-imploded and looks like he just continues to at every turn. It’s disappointing and sad. It’s sad that we have people in our game that think they’re bigger than the game and obviously Phil thinks he’s bigger," he added.

Last week, 14-time PGA Tour winner Hal Sutton appeared on the Today Show and spoke about the Tour getting greedy. Wadkins agreed with Sutton and said:

“I totally agree with Hal. I even texted him after I saw his interview. I texted him and said ‘great job, man, you hit it right on the nose. I don’t understand why the tour has, for example, had to jump purses to the amount they did this year and put themselves in a position that was uncomfortable."

It is pertinent to note that Wadkins was the captain of the Ryder Cup when Mickelson made his debut in 1995.