“I’m not sure I know golf anymore” - 14x PGA winner Hal Sutton fears Tour becoming more ‘greedy and money oriented’

Fourteen-time PGA Tour winner Hal Sutton expressed his concern about the future of the Tour. In his recent interview with Golf Channel's Golf Today Show, the American golfer said that PGA Tour's future is slowly getting greedy.

There have been numerous changes made to the Tour last year after several of their players defected to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf for money. The Tour has announced limited field events for its next season and also increased the purses of tournaments.

Earlier in June, they even merged with LIV Golf after finding it difficult to compete with them in terms of money. Speaking about the Tour, Hal Sutton said:

“I see a lot of greed to be honest with you. You know, I wore out two hips and a left knee walking to the model of charity is the biggest winner every week, and I pray that the PGA Tour does not lose that.“

Golf Today @GCGolfToday



Hal Sutton (@halsuttongolf) tells @damonhackGC & @eamonlynch that the landscape of professional golf has changed; and not necessarily in a positive way. "I see a lot of greed."Hal Sutton (@halsuttongolf) tells @damonhackGC & @eamonlynch that the landscape of professional golf has changed; and not necessarily in a positive way. pic.twitter.com/h64zI1o3MO

The former PGA Championship winner also spoke about the Ryder Cup in his interview, saying:

“I was proud to be part of that. I was proud that we weren’t trying to get every dollar we could possibly get, but it feels that way now. I could never imagine saying that I don’t love golf, I only play because I’m good at it. I could never imagine saying that.”

Having turned pro in 1981, Hal Sutton has won 15 professional events so far, including 14 on the PGA Tour. He currently plays on the PGA Tour Champions.

What are the changes PGA Tour announced for the next season?

PGA Tour has announced its schedule for the 2024 season, which comes with brand-new changes. The Tour has announced limited field-designated events for its regular season, which will be an elevated purse. The tournaments are specially created for the top-ranked golfers.

The PGA Tour's regular season in 2024 will feature 36 competitive events. There will be eight elevated events.

The season will begin in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions and conclude in August with the final Wyndham Championship. The Tour has also boosted the FedEx Cup Champion's prize money from $18 million to $25 million.

The following is the PGA Tour schedule for 2024:

Jan. 4-7 The Sentry

Jan. 11-14 Sony Open in Hawaii

Jan. 18-21 The American Express

Jan. 24-27 Farmers Insurance Open

Feb. 1-4 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Feb. 8-11 WM Phoenix Open

Feb. 15-18 Genesis Invitational

Feb. 22-25 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Feb. 29-March 3 Palm Beach Classic

March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 7-10 Puerto Rico Open (opposite field)

March 14-17 The Players Championship

March 21-24 Valspar Championship

March 28-31 Texas Children’s Houston Open

April 4-7 Valero Texas Open

April 11-14 The Masters

April 18-21 RBC Heritage

April 18-21 Corales Puntacana Championship (opposite field)

April 25-28 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

May 2-5 CJ Cup honoring Byron Nelson

May 9-12 Wells Fargo Championship

May 9-12 Myrtle Beach Classic (opposite field)

May 16-19 PGA Championship (Valhalla)

May 23-26 Charles Schwab Challenge

May 30-June 2 RBC Canadian Open

June 6-9 The Memorial Tournament

June 13-16 U.S. Open (Pinehurst)

June 20-23 Travelers Championship

June 27-30 Rocket Mortgage Classic

July 4-7 John Deere Classic

July 11-14 Genesis Scottish Open

July 11-14 Opposite-field event TBA (formerly Barbasol)J

July 18-21 The Open Championship (Royal Troon)

July 18-21 Barracuda Championship (opposite field)

July 25-28 3M Open

July 29-Aug. 4 Olympics

Aug. 8-11 Wyndham Championship

Aug. 15-18 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aug. 22-25 BMW Championship

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 Tour Championship