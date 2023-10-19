“He brings great food” – Adam Scott on why Hideki Matsuyama is a ‘great’ Presidents Cup teammate

Adam Scott spoke about Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama in his recent interview ahead of the 2023 Zozo Championship. Scott and Matsuyama are set to compete at the 2023 Zozo Championship. The tournament will take place in Japan this week from October 19 to 22.

In an interview with the PGA Tour, Scott said Hideki is a great teammate in international tournaments such as the Presidents Cup. Scott revealed that Matsuyama brings food to the team room.

Speaking about Matsuyama, Adam Scott said (via PGA Tour):

"Yeah, he brings great food to the team room. We eat well, thank you, Hideki. But, you know, I have formed, a really strong bond with Hideki. We've partnered a lot in the Presidents Cup. I think anyone should want to play with Hideki. He's so solid. But, you know, he is really one of the team leader going forward."

This year Zozo Championship's field is limited to 78 golfers 13 of them coming straight from the Japan Golf Tour.

The first round of the tournament will take place on Thursday, October 19 and will have its finale on Sunday. Hideki Matsuyama will pair up with defending champion Keegan Bradley and Rickie Fowler for the first two rounds of the tournament.

Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama's odds to win the 2023 Zozo Championship

According to CBS, Xander Schauffele is the expert's favourite to win the 2023 Zozo Championship with odds of 7-1 followed by Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler. Hideki Matsuyama's odds for the tournament are 16-1 while Adam Scott has the odds of 20-1.

Here are the odds of the 2023 Zozo Championship (as per CBS):

Xander Schauffele 7-1

Collin Morikawa 11-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama 16-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Min Woo Lee 20-1

Cam Davis 20-1

Adam Scott 20-1

Sahith Theegala 22-1

Keegan Bradley 25-1

Eric Cole 28-1

Emiliano Grillo 30-1

Vincent Norrman 35-1

Thomas Detry 35-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 35-1

Keith Mitchell 35-1

Beau Hossler 35-1

Adam Schenk 35-1

J.J. Spaun 40-1

Alex Noren 40-1

Adam Svensson 40-1

Justin Suh 45-1

Aaron Rai 45-1

Garrick Higgo 50-1

Tom Hoge 55-1

Mark Hubbard 55-1

Ben Griffin 55-1

Matt Wallace 60-1

Kurt Kitayama 60-1

Taylor Moore 65-1

S.H. Kim 65-1

After semi-finalist Zozo Championship, Collin Morikawa took the lead with a score of under six. He played a round of 64 to register a one-stroke lead over Robby Shelton, Mikumu Horikawa, Eric Cole, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Emiliano Grillo.

Zac Blair settled in seventh place while Hideki Matsuyama finished in the T27 position. The Japanese golfer played a round of 69. He carded two birdies, one eagle and three double-bogey in the opening round.