“He didn’t say ‘Police, get out of the car’” - New video shows Scottie Scheffler talking to an officer after being arrested

A new video has emerged from the Scottie Scheffler arrest, and it paints an even more complicated picture. The first footage that came out seemed to highlight Scheffler's ignorance as to what exactly was happening. The second batch of footage sees Scheffler explaining his situation, while prosecutors continue to have no plans to drop the charges.

Scheffler claims in the new video that the police never identified themselves and directly asked him to stop and leave his vehicle. He tries to clarify the situation while the legal proceedings now seem that much more murky.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Scheffler says amid flashing sirens:

"As I was pulling in, my window was down. The officer told me to stop, but first of all, I did not know he was a police officer. I thought he was one of the security guards that was mistaken...

As he was reaching my car, he grabbed my shoulder and hit me. It seemed to be a little over-aggressive because the entrance was open. I thought he was going to start hitting me, and I didn't know who he was."

The other officer chides Scheffler for driving when anyone, police officer or not, had asked him to stop. The officer brings up Scheffler's alleged refusal to exit his vehicle, and the golfer again says he had no idea that the person asking him to get out of the car was a police officer:

"I was actually looking out the window of the car to try and find a police officer... I'm still shaking. He didn't say, 'Police, get out of the car.' He just hit me with his flashlight and yelled (at me) to get out of the car."

The officer continues instructing Scottie Scheffler on how he should have acted in this situation, while the golfer keeps reiterating how panicked and confused he was at the entire situation and unsure of who anyone around him was.

When is Scottie Scheffler's arraignment?

This video will presumably be used as evidence in Scottie Scheffler's case if it goes to trial. Both the prosecution and the defense can likely point to statements made in it.

Scottie Scheffler has yet to be arraigned

Scheffler's arraignment has been delayed. Initially, it was scheduled for May 21, two days following the conclusion of the PGA Championship. It later got pushed and Scheffler is now due to be arraigned on June 3. The arrest occurred on May 17.