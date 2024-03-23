“He DM’d me first, very smoothly” – When LPGA star Lily Muni He gave insight on how she started dating F1 ace Alex Albon

LPGA star Lily Muni He has been in a relationship with F1 ace Alex Albon since 2019.

The 24-year-old golfer has often been spotted around the motorsport star, especially during race weekends. Notably, the Chinese golfer has given insights that her first introduction to the Thai-British racer was in text.

In an interview with TS Media in 2023, Muni He said that she first saw Albon on Netflix’s F1-based documentary series 'Drive To Survive.'

It's pertinent to note that he was the only Asian driver competing in F1. The golfer revealed that she began following him on social media first, but the Williams F1 team star ‘DM’d her first.’ Muni He said that the couple spent the longest time as friends, before dating.

She even said that they bonded over the struggles each of them was going through in their respective sports. Muni He said (at 14:30):

"He DM’d me first, very smoothly. But we were really just friends for the longest time. We really bonded over our sports or similarities that, you know, we see, we feel and all the struggles we were going through at the time. So, we really bonded over that.”

Muni He had more followers than Alex Albon in 2019

Lily Muni He once revealed that she had more followers than her now-boyfriend Alex Albon when they met.

In an interview with Golfweek, the LPGA star said that they started off as rookies in 2019. The Chinese golfer added that she’s happy for her counterpart for his growth:

"When we first met, I had more followers than him. Just seeing his growth, I’m so happy for him. It’s really incredible… I started following (Alex) and really didn’t think that much of it. He said he had a pretty small following. Well, by small he meant around 190,000 to 200,000…

We were both rookies in 2019 and I thought that was extremely cool. Eventually, he had an event in the States and afterward, he and his friend took a little break in LA and that’s how we properly met for the first time.”

It'spertinent to note that Alex Albon is F1 team Williams’ leading man. The Thai-British racer even had a short stint with the RedBull F1 team, however, it didn’t work out.

Meanwhile, Lily Muni is shining on the LPGA Tour. The young golfer Blue Bay LPGA event earlier this month and managed a T37 finish. She sits 96th on the Race to CME Globe leaderboard.