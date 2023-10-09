Muni 'Lily' He WITB: Exploring what’s in Alex Albon’s girlfriend’s bag

Muni 'Lily' He has shown remarkable growth in her game this season. Two weeks ago, she finished T10 at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, her second top-10 finish in 13 events. Her equipment has played a major role in these results.

The player, who is also the girlfriend of Formula One driver Alex Albon, showed off the contents of her bag in a video posted on social media. Muni 'Lily' He's choice of clubs has given fans more than one surprise.

Let's see what's in Muni 'Lily' He's bag:

1 Driver Stealth

1 SIM Max Hybrid

1 4-hybrid

1 3-wood

1 5-wood Stealth

1 SIM Max iron

3 heads of the TylorMade P790 iron set

3 wedges (46°, 54°, 60°)

2 Putters

Muni 'Lily' He carded a 12-under 201, seven strokes behind leader Hae Ran Ryu in Arkansas. It was the result of 19 birdies, five bogeys and one double bogey. She had a spectacular second round, carding a -9 with 10 birdies and one bogey.

Who is Muni 'Lily' He?

She was born in 1999 in Sichuan, China, as Muni He. She started playing at a very young age, encouraged by her father, and was playing in tournaments by the age of five. She moved with her family to Canada and then to the United States, where she became known as 'Lily'.

In the United States, she solidly developed her game. As a junior, she played on the San Diego, Southern California and U.S. Kids' Golf and American Junior Golf Association circuits. She then played collegiate golf for one year at the University of Southern California.

Her amateur career was brief but successful, winning four tournaments between 2012 and 2017. She turned professional in 2017 at the age of 18.

She started this stage of her career on the Symetra Tour, where she won her only professional victory to date, the 2018 Prasco Charity Championship. In 2019, she won her official membership on the LPGA Tour, where she has been playing ever since.

On the world's premier women's circuit, Muni 'Lily' He has played 89 tournaments, making 34 cuts. Her best finish at this level was a T5 at the 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

In the 2023 season, she has played 13 tournaments, with four missed cuts (she also withdrew from one event). She finished twice in the top 10 and three times in the top 30.

Her relationship with Filipino-British Formula 1 driver Alex Albon began in 2019. They have been dating ever since, and Albon has been spotted accompanying her to tournaments on several occasions.