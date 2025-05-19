"He doesn’t care about fame, money" – Scottie Scheffler’s caddie compares 3x major champ to golf legend Bobby Jones after PGA Championship win

Scottie Scheffler added a third major championship title to his bag at the 2025 PGA Championship. He won the tournament by five strokes over Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, and Davis Riley on Sunday, May 18, at Quail Hollow Club.

Ad

Just moments after Scheffler's longtime caddie, Ted Scott, gave an insight into what fuels the world's top-ranked golfer. Scott also compared him to influential golf figure Bobby Jones.

For the unversed, Bobby Jones was one of the best golf players in the 1920s, winning for U.S. Open and three Open Championships. He also achieved a Grand Slam with victories in the U.S. Open, British Open, U.S. Amateur, and British Amateur in a single calendar year. His wins become more significant as he remained an amateur throughout his competitive career and played for the love of the sport.

Ad

Trending

Comparing Scheffler to Jones, Ted Scott said (via Skratch Golf):

"He lives to compete. He just wants to win. Every week. He’s not in it for any other reason. He doesn’t care about fame, he doesn’t care about money. Yes, he gets paid, but what inspires him is so pure. It’s almost like he's an amateur, playing for the love of the game and the love of the competition. It’s like he's Bobby Jones."

Ad

Scott has been caddying for Scottie Scheffler since November 2021 and has won a third major title with him. He earlier caddied for Bubba Watson for 15 years, and they together won 12 PGA Tour titles, including two Masters titles.

Scheffler had a strong start at Quail Hollow, where he posted 69 and 68 in the first two rounds. He followed it up with a remarkable 6-under 65 in the third round with seven birdies, an eagle against three bogeys. He finished the tournament with an even par 71 in the final round, winning by a huge margin of five strokes. Talking about the margin, Scott said (via PGA Tour):

Ad

"Time and time again when people get close, he seems to be able to step on the gas. He just has that ability to be like, 'Oh, no, you're not coming after me, bud.'"

Scottie Scheffler won $3.42 million in prize money at the PGA Championship 2025 from a prize purse of $19 million. This is his second win on the PGA Tour after his win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He also won 750 FedEx Cup points and has jumped to the top in the standings with 2,678 points.

Ad

How many wins does Scottie Scheffler have?

Scottie Scheffler has had 20 wins, with 15 of them on the PGA Tour. He turned professional in 2018. His first professional win came on the Korn Ferry Tour at the 2019 Evans Scholars Invitational.

Scheffler joined the PGA Tour in 2020. His first PGA Tour win came at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, which he won in the playoffs with a birdie on the third extra hole against Patrick Cantlay.

Ad

Let's take a look at Scottie Scheffler's 15 wins on the PGA Tour:

2025 PGA Championship

2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

2024 TOUR Championship

2024 Travelers Championship

2024 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

2024 RBC Heritage

2024 Masters Tournament

2024 THE PLAYERS Championship

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

2023 WM Phoenix Open

2022 Masters Tournament

2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

2022 WM Phoenix Open

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More