Patrick Cantlay's weekend might not have been the best, but the US team's loss at the Ryder Cup was quickly overshadowed by the fact that he would be getting married on Monday. Patrick Cantlay and Nikki Guidish decided to tie the knot on Monday, October 2 in Italy after the ending of the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup.

Just a day after playing at the Ryder Cup, Guidish and Cantlay got married just 13 miles down Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, at St. Regis. In attendance was all of Cantlay's Ryder Cup teammates like Justin Thomas as well as other golf stars including Jessica Korda.

Fans were very happy to see Nikki Guidish and Cantlay tie the knot a year after their engagement. However, there were some fans who decided to make a light joke or two regarding their wedding.

During the Ryder Cup, Patrick Cantlay decided to not wear the USA cap, which caused quite a bit of controversy.

Regardless, fans were quick to congratulate the couple on social media in their own fun way with reference to the cap controversy.

"He forgot the hat," remarked one fan.

Patrick Cantlay gets caught in cap controversy during 2023 Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup saw a bit of controversy with the US team, after the Europe team got off to a blazing start. With the US team crumbling on day 1, news regarding Patrick Cantlay not wearing a cap caused some controversy. Supposedly, Cantlay refused to wear a cap due to a pay dispute.

However, Cantlay later spoke about the situation, and slammed reporters regarding the unnecessary controversy over the incident during the Ryder Cup. He said:

"It’s totally false – it couldn’t be further from the truth. There hasn’t been one word of that all week. The US team has been close all week. It’s just outright lies."

There were also some comments that Cantlay did not wear a cap to avoid a tan line during his wedding. Needless to say, the wedding happened in style, with the couple forgetting their golfing woes and enjoying their time together.