“He gave me some c***” - Scottie Scheffler praises Shane Lowry's performance and shares light-hearted moment at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 

Scottie Scheffler praised Shane Lowry for his impressive 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational performance. The American golfer secured victory by defeating Wyndham Clark with a five-stroke lead.

Lowry and Scheffler led the tournament leaderboard after the third round. However, Lowry faced difficulties in the third round, shooting a 72 and slipping two positions to finish third. During a press conference, Scheffler discussed Lowry's performance and their light-hearted moment on the 18th hole.

Speaking about Lowry's performance, Scheffler said:

"After I hit my Approach shot in there, he just turned around and said that it was a heck of a round of golf. And then he kind of let me have my space as we walked up there."

He added:

"And then on 18 green, Shane's a great competitor and a great player as well. And he's had his fair share of wins. So he's always very gracious, and he congratulated me, and then he gave me some crap because it took a little while to get into scoring. But you got to do interviews and all that stuff. It was fun. I enjoyed going around the golf course with him today." (15:22-15:46)

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational was the third Signature event of the year. It had a limited 69-player field and a cut line after 36 holes.

How did Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry perform at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Scheffler was phenomenal with his game throughout the tournament. He took the lead in the game in the second round and maintained it until the event's conclusion.

The American golfer started the game with a round of 70 on Thursday, March 7. He made three birdies and just one bogey to settle for a 2-under 70 in the first round.

In the tournament's second round, Scheffler started with a bogey on the first hole but soon recovered with a birdie on the fourth. He made five birdies, an eagle, and two bogeys to score 5-under 67.

Scheffler maintained his dominance in the third round as well. He started his game with a bogey on the second hole and then added six birdies and three bogeys to settle for a 2-under 70. He won the tournament with a bogey-free round in the final and earned $4 million in prize money.

Shane Lowry was impressive since the beginning of the tournament. He shot 66 in the open round, followed by 71. However, he struggled with his game as the tournament progressed. He shot 70 in the third round and 72 in the final.

Lowry was in the lead following the three rounds. However, with a round of 72 in the final, he slipped two positions on the leaderboard and settled in a solo third-place finish.