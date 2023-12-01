“He didn't give me a bad number” – Tiger Woods lauds new caddie Rob McNamara after his first round at the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods returned to compete in a professional golf tournament on Thursday, November 30, after an eight-month hiatus. He joined a stellar 20-player field at the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

However, Joe LaCava, his regular caddie, was unavailable to assist him on the course. Woods was instead joined by his closest friend, Rob McNamara, to carry his bag at the tournament.

Following the first round at the Hero World Challenge, Woods finished T18 with a score of three-over 75. Given his history of injury struggles and extended break from tournaments, Woods appeared to be moderately satisfied with this performance.

Speaking at the press conference following the first round of the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods thanked his caddie stating that he did a good job and that they had a great time playing together.

"Rob did great. He didn't give me a bad number. I did them all today and we had a great time today. It was fun to have him out there and have him inside the ropes where I think he has a better appreciation for what we do in inside the ropes. cause obviously he's seen me on the Range and activate and or warm up at our practice sessions," Woods stated.

The 15-time Major champion shot two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine before adding another birdie on the 11th. He was at a score of under one when he carded a bogey on the 12th hole to move to an even-par score.

He added another birdie on the par-4 14th hole but struggled on the next three holes. He made a double bogey on the 15th followed by two back-to-back bogeys to finish with a score of three-over-par 75.

This was Woods' first start at the Hero World Challenge since 2019. He has won the competition five times and finished runner-up on other five occasions but never tasted victory in Albany, the tournament's current venue.

When will Tiger Woods tee off on Friday, December 1, at the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

Trailing eight strokes behind the tournament leaders Brian Harman and Tony Finau, Tiger Woods will tee off for the second round at 11:02 a.m. ET with fellow American golfer Rickie Fowler.

For the first round of the tournament, he was paired with his close friend Justin Thomas. However, the pairing for the second round depends on the position of the golfers on the leaderboard after the first round, dividing them to start their game with different partners. Thomas will tee off with Lucas Glover at 11:46 a.m. ET.

Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge (All times ET):

10:51 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark

11:02 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler

11:13 am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose

11:24 am: Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka

11:35 a.m.: Jason Day, Sam Burns

11:46 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Justin Thomas

11:57 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

12:08 pm: Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

12:19 p.m.: Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

12:30 pm: Tony Finau, Brian Harman