“He does not give a s**t about money” - Gary McCord says he is ‘still figuring out’ why David Feherty joined ‘evil world’ of LIV Golf

Long-time golf commentator Gary McCord is not a particularly big fan of LIV Golf and he is not afraid to express the same. At the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the Class of 2023 McCord was quick to speak out about a few things going on in the golf world.

Gary McCord was in attendance to show his support for his friend Peter Kostis, who was inducted into the '23 Hall of Fame. Their friendship began during the Ryder Cup in 1989 and has stayed strong ever since, with the two even running their own YouTube channel, Kostis and McCord: Off Their Rockers.

Along with Kostis, McCord is also friends with David Feherty, who left the golf circuit to join the LIV Golf Series broadcast instead. McCord was surprised about the move, and speaking via Golf Week, he said:

"Feherty, he went to the evil world of LIV. … one thing if you know about David Feherty is he does not give a sh*t about money. And he did it for the money (laughs) and I’m still trying to figure it out."

Gary McCord was in talks with LIV Golf to join their broadcast

While Feherty went into the world of LIV Golf, Gary McCord claimed that he too was in talks with LIV Golf to join their broadcast. Feherty told Greg Norman that he wanted McCord to be a part of the podcast. While they did get talking about it, the deal did not materialize in the end.

"Norman and I were talking, yea. But I’m too old to go to Bangkok, too old to go to Riyadh, too old to go to Adelaide," said McCord.

McCord thinks that the LIV Series is a good shakeup for the world of golf. It is bringing in new revenue streams and a lot more money for the players.

"The big thing, the calling card, is the world golf ranking points. That is holding LIV from doing anything, but if they get that, it’s a whole new ballgame."

McCord stated that if LIV receives ranking points, the new merger framework deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF will take a completely different turn, as golf's future awaits interesting changes.