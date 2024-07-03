“He was the GOAT, but he’s not good enough”;“Don’t think he’ll make the cut”-Fans predict disappointing result for Tiger Woods as 2024 Open approaches

Tiger Woods is scheduled to play the Open Championship from July 18-21 at Royal Troon Golf Club thanks to his status as a former champion. However, most fans think the days when Woods could contend in the Majors are long gone.

As the final Major of the season approaches, social media users have heightened the debate about Tiger Woods' chances at Royal Troon. In response to a question posed by NUCLR GOLF about whether Woods could win another Claret Jug before his career is over, many have given him no chance to win or even make the cut.

Expand Tweet

Trending

One X user posted the following:

"I don’t think he’ll make the cut again in a major. There. I said it."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote the following:

"The man lives on. The golfer seen here died in a car accident. Sad, but true."

Expand Tweet

Lets take a look at some other reactions on X:

"He might not make another cut before his career is over," one fan posted.

"Sadly no. He was the GOAT, but he’s not good enough, fit enough and young enough anymore," another X user wrote.

"Nah. But I sure as hell hope so," another fan posted.

Tiger Woods has played just four events during the 2024 PGA Tour season. He withdrew at the Genesis Invitational, made the cut and finished 60th at the Masters, and was cut at the PGA Championship and the US Open.

According to the schedule released by himself, Tiger Woods will play only The Open Championship for the remainder of the season. It remains to be seen if he will play any event during the so-called FedEx Cup fall (September to December).

During the last month of the year, the (unofficial) Hero World Challenge will be played, an event hosted by Tiger Woods himself. The 15-time Major champion will certainly try to be in the field.

A look at Tiger Woods' career at The Open Championship

Tiger Woods has played 22 editions of The Open Championship, with 18 cuts passed. He has finished in 15 Top 25s and 10 Top 10s, with three victories (2000, 2005 and 2006) as his best results.

Woods is one of several players who have successfully defended his Open title. However, after he achieved it in 2006, only Padraig Harrington has been able to do so, winning in 2007 and 2008.

In 1996, Woods won the silver medal for the low amateur (finished T22). Along with Rory McIlroy, Woods is the only player in the modern era to have won the silver medal and then won the event.

Woods has not played the Open since 2022. In his two most recent starts (2019, 2022) he has missed the cut.

Woods' career in Major championships includes 94 participations with 78 cuts passed. He has finished in 59 Top 25s and 41 Top 10s, with 15 victories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback