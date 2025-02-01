"He just wants me to be back out playing golf": Chase Koepka details talks with brother & team captain Brooks Koepka after LIV relegation (Exclusive)

Brooks Koepka's brother, Chase Koepka, competed on LIV Golf for Smash GC in 2023. However, he struggled with his game and was relegated from the series after the second season. He is playing this week at the International Series India, and in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the American golfer shared details about his LIV Golf journey.

Chase Koepka teed off at the ongoing International Series India, taking place at DLF Golf and Country Club on January 30. He has been impressive with his game this week, and when asked if he would consider making a comeback to the LIV Golf anytime soon, Chase said:

"I mean, out there to LIV, no. I mean, he (Brooks) just wants me to be back out playing golf. I know he's super excited. I mean, we've been talking all week. He's in Dubai right now practicing, so at least we're on the same time zone almost," he said.

"So, I mean, look, if I win the International Series Order of Merit out there, then I'll have that option. But until then, I'll be playing out here," he added.

Chase Koepka played in the 2023 season on LIV Golf, starting the season with the season-opening event in Adelaide but struggled and finished in 47th place. He mostly struggled with his game on the circuit in 2023 despite recording some decent finishes, including 24th at Mayakoba, 26th at Tulsa, and 28th in London. He wrapped up the season in the 48th position in the season standings.

A look into Chase Koepka's performance at the International Series India

In this week's Asian Tour event in Gurgaon, India, Chase Koepka started his outing with a round of 70. He had a rough start with two back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes but then made three birdies from the fourth to sixth holes and added another birdie on the eighth. However, he struggled on the ninth and made a bogey.

On the back nine of the opening round, Koepka started with a bogey on the tenth before adding a birdie on the 11th. He made two more birdies and also a bogey, finishing with a round of 70. In the second round of the tournament, Chase Koepka made four birdies and four bogeys for an even-par 72 round.

This week, the International Series India event features some top-ranked golfers on LIV Golf, including Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri, and others. The play has started with its third round, with Niemann in the lead at 6-under at the time of writing. Kazuki Higa settled in second place. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, February 2.

Meanwhile, the LIV Golf 2025 season is heading for its start. This year, the series will start in Saudi Arabia on February 6.

