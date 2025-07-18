  • home icon
"He'll still be second to Tiger Woods" - Fans react to Phil Mickelson making the cut at The Open Championship

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 18, 2025 19:13 GMT
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson has made history by making the cut in the 2025 Open Championship, but the fans have negatively reacted to this. The tournament is being held at the Dunluce Course, which has proven to be a tough challenge for all the golfers competing. Mickelson has also been performing well on this course, and after 36 holes, he has a total score of even par.

Phil Mickelson started his first round with a score of 1 under par. He looked great on the course, but Mickelson's game declined after this round. The golfer was able to maintain a steady performance, finishing his second round with a score of one over par. Mickelson is currently tied for 35th place, which means he will easily make the cut with this score.

Interestingly, NUCLR Golf recently noted that with this cut, Phil Mickelson has now achieved the second-highest number of cuts in golf major history. The golfer ranks second on this list, behind Jack Nicklaus, who also holds the record for the most golf major wins (15) of all time. The X-post read,

"🚨✅✂️ #MADE CUT — 6-time major winner Phil Mickelson made his 103rd major championship cut after firing opening rounds of 70 and 72 at The Open. He moves to second all-time behind Jack Nicklaus for all-time major cuts made."
Interestingly, fans have been criticizing Phil Mickelson in the comments section of this post, with one even claiming that, regardless of what happens, he would always remain second to Tiger Woods. The comment reads:

"He'll still be second to Tiger!"
Aside from that, several fans heavily criticized Mickelson, suggesting that no one cares if he makes the cut and that he should return to LIV Golf. Here are some of the fan comments:

"Who cares?" One fan called out.
"Who cares?" Another fan called this out.
"He should quit at this point, tho," One fan exclaimed.
"Go back to playing LIV only," One fan pointed out.
Phil Mickelson concerns the PGA Tour's future in a hypothetical situation

The 153rd Open - Day One - Source: Getty
The 153rd Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson often surprises fans by posing hypothetical scenarios and questions. He did it again recently, contemplating what might happen if LIV Golf added 32 more tournaments with a field of 120 players. Will this affect the future of the PGA Tour? The golfer shared this question on X with a message saying,

"Here’s a random Monday morning ‘hypothetical’ question. What if LIV went to a 35-event, full 120-person field, dual shotgun start(morning and afternoon), and the current LIV events were the ‘elevated’ events within the schedule here, would those additional players come from, and what would happen to the PGA Tour then?"

While this is a good question, it would be pretty expensive for LIV Golf; therefore, it may not be doable.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
