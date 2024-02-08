“He made himself a big part of the story” - Scottie Scheffler acknowledges Nick Taylor's talent and grit in last year's WM Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler will be defending his WM Phonex Open title starting this Thursday, February 8. Hours before teeing off, the defending champion reminisced about the performance of his main competitor in 2023, Nick Taylor. "He made himself a big part of the story," Scheffler said.

The 2022 Masters champion held a press conference from TPC Scottsdale, home of the event. Among other topics, Scottie Scheffler recalled his fierce battle with Nick Taylor during the fourth round of the 2023 edition. Scheffler called the Canadian "a good example of the depth that we have out here on tour."

This was part of what Scottie Scheffler had to say about it (via TenGolf):

"I think that's a good example of the depth that we have out here on tour. Nick [Taylor] played a great final round last year and fortunately I was able to edge him out a little bit. But I think that's just some of the talent you see out here on tour. And Nick's a guy that's won out here a couple times and he's a proven winner and I think he proved that last year as well with his final round."

"I think it wouldn't be the easiest position I would say to be paired in the final round with Jon [Rahm] and me. I think that would be kind of the story that people want to tell. Definitely going into the final round but then he made himself a big part of the story as the round kind of played out and it was a good battle."

Scottie Scheffler has won the WM Phoenix Open for two consecutive editions (2022-2023). Should he successfully defend his title this weekend, he would match the record of three consecutive victories, currently held by Arnold Palmer (1961-1963).

A recap of the fourth round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open with Scottie Scheffler and Nick Taylor

Scottie Sheffler began the fourth round of the 2023 WM Phoenix with a score of 13 under, two strokes ahead of Nick Taylor and Jon Rahm. The Spaniard was gradually falling behind, while the Canadian was in charge of giving a tremendous battle to Scheffler.

Nick Taylor showed that he intended to fight until the end and made four birdies on the front nine. Scottie Scheffler had one less and entered the back nine only one stroke ahead of Taylor.

On the 10th, Taylor escalated the tension even more and evened the score with a birdie. However, Scheffler did not lose his pace and responded with an eagle on the 13th to the Canadian's birdie on the same hole.

Trailing Scottie Scheffler by one stroke, Nick Taylor made one of his few mistakes of the round, missing an 8-foot putt for par and making his only bogey of the day on the 16th. On the next hole, he missed a 15-foot putt for birdie and Scheffler extended his lead to three strokes, as he did birdie the hole.

Thus they reached the 18th, where Scheffler had only to make par and wait for Taylor to work a miracle. The Canadian made a good birdie on the hole, but the die was already cast. Scottie Scheffler achieved the fifth victory of his career on the PGA Tour.