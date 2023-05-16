“He is making the trip to Rochester” - 3x major champion Jordan Spieth may play in the PGA Championship

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth's name is still up in the air for the upcoming 2023 PGA Championship. The American golfer is just short of this tournament's trophy to complete his career Grand Slam.

Recently, last week Spieth withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson due to a left wrist injury. This also made his availability unclear for the upcoming major, which starts in the next two days.

Colt Knost, a former golfer and on-course commentator, recently talked with SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio and revealed that Jordan Spieth is making a trip to Rochester. He said,

"I can report, there are a lot of questions about Jordan Spieth, I did get permission: He is making the trip to Rochester tonight. So, it will be very interesting to see, if he tees it up this week at the PGA Championship, obviously going for the [career] grand slam."

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio @SiriusXMPGATOUR



Colt breaks the news that the 3x Major Champion will indeed head to Rochester tonight. He and Drew talk about it on Gravy & The Sleeze.



@JordanSpieth | @ColtKnost | @thesleezyman After missing the Byron Nelson with a wrist injury, will Jordan Spieth play the PGA Championship?Colt breaks the news that the 3x Major Champion will indeed head to Rochester tonight. He and Drew talk about it on Gravy & The Sleeze. After missing the Byron Nelson with a wrist injury, will Jordan Spieth play the PGA Championship?Colt breaks the news that the 3x Major Champion will indeed head to Rochester tonight. He and Drew talk about it on Gravy & The Sleeze.@JordanSpieth | @ColtKnost | @thesleezyman https://t.co/hZ0PyeGB9j

Knost added that Jordan Spieth is almost close to his career Grand Slam, but his participation in the 2023 PGA Championship remains questionable.

"And I think there is a lot of doubt with him not playing this last week at Byron Nelson. Haven't much heard from him throughout the week, but he will be making the trip! But will he tees up on Thursday, that is a different question!"

Jordan Spieth recently withdrew from 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson citing a wrist injury

Just after missing the cut at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, Spieth took to his Twitter handle to announce that he would not be playing at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Jordan Spieth wrote:

"The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I'm disappointed to miss it this week. Playing in front of family & friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none. I look forward to being back next year and many years after."

Although, he did not mention when he is going to return, he did say that he will inform fans on a 'week to week' about his recovery, which makes fans wonder about the intensity of his injury.

"I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week. Sincere thanks to the medical professionals who have supported me over the weekend."

After this tweet, fans and experts were speculating about Jordan Spieth's participation at the upcoming 2023 PGA Championship. However, CBS's on-course commentator Colt Knost informed followers that he is in New York, and his caddie Michael Greller was also spotted at the airport on Monday morning.

2023 PGA Championship: Date, venue, and other details

The 2023 marks the 105th edition of the prestigious PGA Championship. The upcoming major is slated to be held at the Oak Hill County Club in New York from May 18.

A total of 156 golfers, qualified through different criteria, will be making their way into the competition.

Fans can watch the entire 72-hole stroke play event on CBS and ESPN TV. However, they can also live stream the event on CBS, ABC, Turner Sports, and ESPN's digital online platform.

Poll : 0 votes