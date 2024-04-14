Shane Lowry expressed concern for Akshay Bhatia after inclement weather disrupted the Masters on its opening day. They teed off together at the ongoing Major on Thursday, April 11. However, the weather heavily impacted the event's start, postponing the first round to Friday, April 12.

Lowry has since spoken about the weather and his worry about Bhatia potentially being affected by the winds. Golf analyst Zephyr Melton recently shared Lowry's concerns for Bhatia via X (formerly Twitter) account.

Speaking of Bhatia, Lowry said:

"Yeah, the wind is just blowing. I can't imagine what it was doing to poor Akshay. It was blowing me around the place. He nearly got blown away."

Adding to his statement, the Irish golfer said the wind was the hardest part at the Augusta National this week. He also spoke about his performance at the tournament and said:

"Yeah, the wind is just ....to be honest, the hardest part out there is putting. I find it anyway. The hardest part out there is the hole putts. I've got 10 feet down the hill on 18, one of the easiest putts you can get. I said to Darren, I've hit it this putt. I know what this putt does . It never moves as much as you think. I still couldn't manage to hit a good putt and hole it . It's just hard."

It is important to note that both Akshay Bhatia and Shane Lowry made the cut at the Masters 2024 after 36 holes.

How did Shane Lowry perform at the Masters 2024 so far?

The Masters concluded after three rounds, and Shane Lowry delivered a decent performance throughout. He commenced the tournament on the challenging holes of Augusta National on Thursday, April 11, posting a round of 73.

Lowry began with a birdie on the first hole, followed by bogeys on the fifth and seventh. Despite struggles on the front nine, he rebounded with a birdie on the 13th. Unfortunately, a bogey on the 18th led to a score of 1-over 73.

In the second round, Lowry encountered significant difficulties, recording four bogeys on the front nine. Starting with a bogey on the first, he then managed a birdie on the next hole. However, he added another bogey on the third and two more on the seventh and ninth. He made three birdies and five bogeys on Friday, concluding with a score of 2-over par 74.

His score worsened in the third round on Saturday, April 13. Lowry teed off, making pars on the initial holes before adding a bogey on the sixth. He managed a birdie on the eighth but faced challenges on the back nine, recording three consecutive bogeys.

A highlight came with an eagle on the 14th, but it was short-lived as he then shot two more bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes. Shane Lowry settled for a score of 3-over 75 on Saturday.

Following the three rounds, he tied for 36th position with Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson, Corey Conners, and Brooks Koepka. Scottie Scheffler claimed the lead after Saturday's round with a score of under-7, entering the final round one stroke ahead of Collin Morikawa.