Why is Augusta National closed in the summer? Masters 2024 venue details explored

The Augusta National Golf Course remains closed during the summer because of the weather in Georgia, particularly in June, July, and August. The weather is not considered favorable to playing golf, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and thus, it remains closed.

Additionally, the venue undergoes maintenance during this period to ensure it remains pristine. The Augusta National Golf Course, renowned for its high maintenance, requires special attention during the summer months to preserve its quality.

The Augusta National Golf Course offers favorable playing conditions during winter, autumn, and early spring. Notably, the prestigious Masters tournament takes place annually at the venue in April.

Designed by Bobby Jones and Alister Mackenzie, the Augusta National Golf Course is widely recognised for its designs and maintenance. Expanded in 7,510 yards, it features two distinct courses: an 18-hole championship course and a nine-hole Par-3 course.

Notably, the venue was originally a plant nursery, so each hole on the golf course is named after trees or shrubs.

This week, golfers will play at the Augusta National Golf Course for the Masters tournament. Scheduled to commence on Thursday, April 11, the event will run through the weekend and will have its finale on Sunday, April 14.

How is the weather at the Augusta National Golf Course this week?

The first round of the 2024 Masters was postponed due to inclement weather. Initially scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. ET, the tournament will now commence at 10:30 a.m. ET due to the weather delay.

According to The Weather Network, thunderstorms and rainfall are expected throughout the opening round of the Masters 2024 on Thursday, April 11. However, the second day is forecasted to bring relief with sunny weather and no trace of rainfall.

The temperature on Thursday is expected to reach around 81°F in the afternoon and 72°F in the evening, while on Friday, it is anticipated to be around 55°F in the morning and approximately 70°F in the evening.

Saturday, April 13, is also expected to be sunny with no chance of rainfall, and clear weather is reported for Sunday as well.

The 2024 Masters will begin on Thursday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m.ET with Jake Knapp and Erik Van Rooyen starting the game. Before that, at 10:10 a.m. ET, Masters Honorary starters will take the ceremonial shot. This year, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Gary Player will be Masters honorary.

Although the first round of the Augusta event was postponed, the second round on Friday, April 12, is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. ET with Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, and Grayson Murray taking the first shot of the day.