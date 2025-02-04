"He needs exemption"; "Closed system" - Fans react to Jordan Spieth's 'special exemption’ to play in Genesis Invitational 2025

Jordan Spieth has received a special exemption to compete in the 2025 Genesis Invitational, the next Signature Event of the season. This will be his third start of the year after beginning his season last week at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spieth started his 2025 season at Pebble Beach Golf Links after recovering from left wrist surgery, which sidelined him for six months. The 2025 Genesis Invitational will be played from February 13 to 16 at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California.

On Monday, February 3, NUCLR Golf, a popular golf news-tracking social media account, reported that Jordan Spieth received a special exemption to play in the Tiger Woods-hosted PGA Tour event. Additionally, Justin Rose also received an exemption.

Fans online had mixed opinions on Jordan Spieth getting an exemption to the Genesis Invitational. While many welcomed the move, several fans criticized the PGA Tour for giving special treatment to certain players.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"He needs an exemption??" one fan wrote.

"Closed system….hmmm….," other fan posted.

"Are they actually exemptions when it’s an Invitational?" this fan remarked.

"Painful to watch him struggle. Hoping the wrist surgery gets him back among the elite," one user commented.

"He didn’t qualify? Hopefully surgery has helped as I enjoy watching him but the fact is his game has suffered the last handful of years," this fan opined.

"Don’t play good enough to be in the field but your name is Spieth and Rose so here is an invite anyway. Enjoy your guaranteed check while guys that just got their cards by actually playing well sit at home.. grow the game tho.. right PGA Tour???" this fan asked.

How has Jordan Spieth performed at the Genesis Inviational in the past? Record explored

Jordan Spieth has made 12 starts at the Genesis Invitational and has missed three cuts. He has recorded two top-10 finishes, with a T4 in 2015 being his best result. Last year, he was disqualified after the first round for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Here's a look at Jordan Spieth's performance at the Genesis Inviational over the years:

2012: CUT (R1: 76, R2: 71)

CUT (R1: 76, R2: 71) 2014: T12 (R1: 72, R2: 66, R3: 67, R4: 71)

T12 (R1: 72, R2: 66, R3: 67, R4: 71) 2015: T4 (R1: 69, R2: 70, R3: 70, R4: 70)

T4 (R1: 69, R2: 70, R3: 70, R4: 70) 2016: CUT (R1: 79, R2: 68)

CUT (R1: 79, R2: 68) 2017: T22 (R1: 69, R2: 68, R3: 72, R4: 69)

T22 (R1: 69, R2: 68, R3: 72, R4: 69) 2018: T9 (R1: 71, R2: 70, R3: 69, R4: 67)

T9 (R1: 71, R2: 70, R3: 69, R4: 67) 2019: T51 (R1: 64, R2: 70, R3: 70, R4: 81)

T51 (R1: 64, R2: 70, R3: 70, R4: 81) 2020: T59 (R1: 72, R2: 70, R3: 70, R4: 76)

T59 (R1: 72, R2: 70, R3: 70, R4: 76) 2021: T15 (R1: 68, R2: 68, R3: 73, R4: 71)

T15 (R1: 68, R2: 68, R3: 73, R4: 71) 2022: T26 (R1: 66, R2: 67, R3: 73, R4: 72)

T26 (R1: 66, R2: 67, R3: 73, R4: 72) 2023: CUT (R1: 74, R2: 70)

CUT (R1: 74, R2: 70) 2024: DQ (R1: 66)

