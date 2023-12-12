“He needs to take up tennis. He’s horrible” - John Daly talks about a former US President who allegedly cheated in golf

John Daly has played golf with a lot of people in his time. The legendary golfer has been a pro golfer for a long time and he's done celebrity matches and more to meet quite a wide range of people and even play against them. From Phil Mickelson to a former president, Daly has stories on all of them.

Speaking of a former president, one of them was not particularly good at the sport and allegedly had to cheat. Many might assume, since the answer was given on a conservative show and Donald Trump is one of the most avid golfers to have been president, that it was him but that's not the case.

Tucker Carlson, former FOX News host, asked Daly about Bill Clinton, who was the 42nd US President, and his purported cheating on the green. Daly laughed and gave a succinct answer.

Daly said:

“Oh yeah. He would take the club back and say, ‘Oh sh*t, give me another ball’. Before he even hit the first one he’d throw another one down…He needs to take up tennis. He’s horrible.”

The two laughed about it, as Clinton was, from Daly's perspective, a horrible golfer. So horrible, in fact, that he recommended the ex-president to find a new leisure hobby.

Clinton, to his credit, golfed pretty often. Golf Digest journalist Andrew Friedman said this on Clinton's golfing activity:

"Once that tee goes into the ground on the first hole, the president behaves exactly like a member of your regular foursome. Sure, there are seven golf carts following you—bearing Secret Service agents, a black-clad police sniper, an official White House photographer, a man carrying America's nuclear codes in case of a missile attack, assorted aides and a mobile secure telephone so the president can talk to any world leader he wants to between putts."

He added:

"But the point is, he doesn't want to. He's not here to strut his power. He's here to beat your brains out, to get in your pocket, to share a few jokes, chomp his cigar, make as many pars as he can and generally forget about whoever might be on the other end of that secure phone—unless it happens to be Tiger Woods looking for a fourth."

In those scenarios, despite the rampant attention and security, Clinton tried to be just like any other golfer. Unfortunately, he might not have been a very good golfer, if Daly's word is true.

Is John Daly retired?

John Daly is 57 years old and was never in the best of shape. The PGA Tour star has several iconic victories to his name, but it's been a long time since he was relevant to the playing field.

John Daly still plays pretty frequently

However, John Daly has not officially retired. The former PGA Championship winner has not stepped away and does still compete. Despite his own admission that he wasn't in good shape and did not take his health seriously early on, he's still playing, which is a bit of a remarkable feat in itself.