Tiger Woods spent three rounds with Shane Lowry, a three-time PGA Tour winner, at the Masters in 2020. Woods hasn't missed a cut at Augusta in almost 30 straight starts, so he didn't play that poorly, but Lowry admitted that he didn't play all that well.

He shot one under par and finished tied for 38th. Lowry, on the other hand, was slightly better. He tied for 25th after shooting four under par across the four rounds, three of which were spent with the legendary golfer.

Lowry said that even at less than his best, Woods was still really good that year:

"I learned so much from him... I remember the first day he shot four under and I was like, 'He didn't even play that good.' But he just, up the fifth hole, he'd never hit it in the bunker on the left... He leaves himself in the best positions."

The Irishman admitted that Augusta is predicated on avoiding danger, and that's what Woods does so well even when he's not playing at his best. Lowry went on to say that there are so many holes that Woods plays differently than everyone else because he's smart and knows how to keep himself out of trouble.

Tiger Woods will not be joining Shane Lowry at the Masters this year because of a ruptured Achilles. Woods is likely to be out for some time in recovery, but he will at the very least not be able to tee it up at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods confirmed out of 2025 Masters

Tiger Woods was always going to miss the Masters after he revealed earlier this month that he'd suffered an Achilles injury while ramping up for that very tournament. Now, it's official.

Tiger Woods is officially out for the Masters (Image via Getty)

The Masters' website no longer has Woods' name in the field, cementing the fact that he's going to miss it this year. His made-cut streak is paused for the time being.

Woods said at the time of his injury via Golf Digest:

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon... I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

The surgery went smoothly, according to Dr. Stucken, and they anticipate a full recovery. What that means for Tiger Woods' golf future remains to be seen, but the PGA Tour star is out for the time being and will not be seen at Augusta.

