Tiger Woods is a player with a long career in golf. The high number of rounds of golf he has played plus his age and injuries have caused Woods to modify his training routines over time. Currently, his son Charlie Woods is helping him with that.

During the most recent edition of the Masters, Charlie Woods could be seen helping his father while practicing on the range. In the footage, Tiger Woods was seen taking swings with an iron while Charlie held a club in front of him.

The matter was a topic of conversation this Wednesday, May 1, when Tiger Woods appeared as a guest on NBC's Today show. Woods explained to Carson Daly, host of the show, the role Charlie was playing.

"I’m trying to keep my arm path tight to my body and not let it run on," Tiger Woods said. "Basically I’m trying to get my hips to move. I’ve struggled with my hips moving, especially since my accident my right leg doesn’t work that well so I’ve had a hard time with that and I tend to slide. When I slide I tend to hit these blocks and I’m trying to get that out of my system. He [Charlie] puts the club there to help me to turn."

Tiger Woods has worked with several swing coaches throughout his career, including his own father Earl and the renowned Butch Harmon.

Other topics covered by Tiger Woods on the Today show

During his conversation with Carson Daly, Tiger Woods reminisced about his early days in golf, saying that he “grew up on public courses.”

"I grew up in public courses," Woods said. "Any time I had an SCGA (South California Golf Association) tournament on a country club it was like 'oh, my God, I get to go to a country club and play golf.' So, my relationship with golf is public course and then eventually got into some [country clubs]."

Woods also shared his views on Scottie Scheffler and his current form. About Scheffler, Woods said the secret to his success lies in his high quality as a ball striker.

At midnight on Wednesday, the first batch of Sun Day Red branded products, the result of a collaboration between Woods and his sponsor TaylorMade, went on sale. The brand and its logo were also a topic addressed during Woods' interview.

"The logo is a Tiger," Woods explained, "there is some representation of what I have done in my career. If you look at the stripes, tehere's 15 stripes. As you said earlier, I've won 15 major championships. My goal is to ruin the logo."

Other topics addressed by Woods were his relationship with his sons Charlie and Sam, and his competitive schedule in the near future.