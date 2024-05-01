Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red hats reselling for over $300 on Ebay

Tiger Woods was on the popular NBC show The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 30. Woods appeared on the show to promote the first market launch of Sun Day Red brand products.

Tiger Woods and Jimmy Fallon revealed that Sun Day Red sales would open at midnight on the day itself, via the brand's official website (www.sundayred.com). Within hours, all products were sold out and began appearing for resale on eBay. Prices on eBay are several times the original sale price. According to NUCLR GOLF, the SDR Jupiter Mid Hat SDR item was trading at $305, when its original price was $40.

The Sun Day Red brand was officially launched by Tiger Woods during the lead-up to The Genesis Invitational. It is a collaboration with TaylorMade, one of Woods' main sponsors.

The products that were released on the official Sun Day Red website included ball markers at $50, tee shirts at $70, hats at $40, polo shirts ranging from from $120 to $150, sweaters at $200 and pants at $165.

Tiger Woods on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Tiger Woods and Jimmy Fallon exchanged several stories with the audience about times they've played together in the past. They also talked about Woods' participation in the most recent edition of The Masters.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening was when Fallon showed Woods the familiar image of him shaking hands with Verne Lundquist, taken from the angle where he appears to be waving at the tree.

Fallon also asked Woods about the history of his relationship with the color red. Woods had this to say:

"The red story is actually a good one. It comes from my mom. My mom thought it was, being a Capricorn, whatever, it was a power color, some B.S. like that. I end up wearing red and winning some junior golf tournaments. So to spite her, I wore blue and I did not win those tournaments, so Mom was always right."

Woods and Fallon closed their meeting on The Tonight Show by agreeing to a ping pong match between the two before the end of 2024.