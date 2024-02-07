“He was ready to make the jump”: Jon Rahm talks about 19-year-old Caleb Surratt’s ‘maturity’

Following their team debut victory at LIV Mayakoba, Legion XIII's captain Jon Rahm shared his thoughts on teammate Caleb Surratt's entry into the LIV league. Surratt got a chance to play for the Saudi-backed after he secured a T2 position at the amateur event - Jones Cup Invitational.

Rahm pointed out that despite Surratt being only 19 years old, the promptness of his decision is a testament to his maturity. During a press conference at LIV Golf Las Vegas, the Spanish professional golfer expressed that the young golfer was very quick in making the jump.

Jon Rahm said:

“He (Caleb Surratt) might be 19 but first time he ever walked me through his process to make this decision he's about as mature as he came. So he showed me real quick that he was ready. He was ready to make the jump. And after that once you're mentally ready is just getting past the step of it just being golf.”

He further praised Surratt’s game and said:

“But he's always seemed so ready that that's probably why he started playing off so good.”

It is important to note that previously Caleb Surratt admitted that his decision to join the LIV league was beneficial for him and his future professional journey.

Surratt said (via Yahoo Sport):

“Off course everybody's going to be entitled to their opinion. But I have no doubt that this is what was best for me in my golf game and the future of my professional career.”

How did Jon Rahm's Legion XIII perform in LIV Mayakoba?

The Legion XIII team has Jon Rahm as the captain of the squad. The other three players are Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and Kieran Vincent. Although none of the members were able to be the individual winners on the leaderboard, the teammates had decent finishes by the end of the tournament.

The team captain Jon Rahm was able to finish in the T3 position alongside Dean Burmester. He was just two strokes behind the winner, Joaquin Niemann. Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton finished in T8 on the leaderboard with a total score of 7 under par.

Furthermore, Caleb Surratt had a decent finish too. The 19-year-old professional golfer finished T13 spot on the leaderboard. He scored a total of 5 under par. Lastly, Kieran Vincent settled for a total score of 3 over par, sitting in the T38 position.

Together, the Legion XIII team emerged as the team champions by a four-stroke margin and won a whopping cash prize of $3 Million. With the same form, the team has arrived in Las Vegas, aiming to achieve top scores at the Las Vegas Country Club from February 8-10.