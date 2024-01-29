Tyrrell Hatton not the only high-profile golfer likely to join LIV Golf this week as 3x PGA Tour winner’s move inches closer - Reports

The rumors regarding Tyrrell Hatton can finally come to an end as the World No. 16 has reportedly signed with the LIV Golf Series. Following several weeks of intensifying rumors regarding Hatton's switch to LIV, he has allegedly signed a $60 million deal with the breakaway league.

Tyrrell Hatton is reportedly set to join Jon Rahm's new Legion XIII team for the upcoming LIV Golf season that will begin in a few days. However, he is not the only golfer who is expected to sign with the league in the coming few days. It appears that Anthony Kim, who is coming out of retirement after a decade, is also reportedly looking to join the league.

LIV Golf Updates, a golf X (formerly Twitter) account, posted the following news about Hatton's move to LIV Golf:

"Signing Tyrrell Hatton over the weekend is great for LIV, but that's not the only headway that was made over the weekend. Significant progress has been made towards an agreement with Anthony Kim. He would join the league as an individual. The two parties are close on a deal and while it's still yet to be finalized, there's a chance we see him as early as this week."

After a decade-long hiatus, Anthony Kim's plan to rejoin golf will reportedly not be a smooth affair. According to recent reports, Kim is currently negotiating not only with LIV Golf but also with the PGA Tour to get back into the game.

Tyrrell Hatton reportedly makes the switch to join LIV Golf Series and Jon Rahm's new team

The 2024 LIV Golf season is all set to begin on February 2 in Mayakoba, Mexico. With two spots still open on Jon Rahm's team ahead of the new season, there are a few other names that are floating around as well.

Adrian Meronk is suspected to have signed with the LIV Series, especially after pulling out of the Farmers Insurance Open after citing illness. Kieran Vincent, who finished third in the LIV Golf Promotions event, is also expected to join the team.

If Anthony Kim also joins the league, it remains to be seen where he will play. Caleb Surratt is another name linked with the series to sign a deal. The 2024 LIV Golf season will have 12 events and 13 teams competing in a year-long race to the top of the podium.