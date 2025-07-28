"He's not beating Socttie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy" - Fans react to Joaquin Niemann's win at LIV Golf UK 2025

Joaquin Niemann added another title to his remarkable 2025 season with a dominant win at LIV Golf UK by JCB. The 26-year-old maintained the lead throughout the event, carding 65, 63, and 68 across three rounds to finish at 17-under-par, three strokes ahead of Bubba Watson. This marks Niemann’s fifth individual win of the season and seventh career win on LIV Golf, both of which are league records.His team, Legion XIII, also secured its fourth team title of the year, making it back-to-back victories. With only two events left, Chicago and Indianapolis, Joaquin Niemann remains firmly seated at the top of the LIV Golf individual standings. He also picked up another $4 million in prize money with the win.Golf page Flushing It shared a clip of Joaquin Niemann’s final putt on X and wrote:&quot;Joaco Niemann shoots rounds of 65, 63 and 68 to win LIV Golf UK by 3 shots over Bubba Watson. It’s his 7th win in total on the LIV Golf League, 9th worldwide win in the last 18 months and 5th LIV win of the season in just 11 events. Is that any good?&quot;While many fans praised Joaquin Niemann's consistency, others were quick to point out his struggles in the majors and questioned the level of competition on LIV Golf.&quot;He's not beating Scottie or Rory. He's winning on a second rate tour tbh,&quot; one user commented.Another wrote,&quot;No doubt the #1 player on LIV but yet to take that form into a major. That said, LIV players go into majors with enormous pressure because of the expectations placed on them by fans and the league to some degree and qualifying is also more of a challenge for LIV players.&quot;Despite his strong run on the LIV circuit, Joaquin Niemann's performances at the majors in 2025 have been underwhelming. He finished T29 at the Masters with an even-par total, and improved to T8 at the PGA Championship at 4-under. But he missed the cut at both the U.S. Open (10-over) and The Open Championship (2-over).Some fans expressed concern about his inability to translate his LIV success into major performances:&quot;needs to figure out how to bring it more often in the majors,&quot; one said.Another added: &quot;Nice he’s winning tournaments no one cares about&quot;Another user commented: &quot;Good till he gets to a PGA event and can't even make the cut&quot;Still, some fans did acknowledge his dominance in LIV Golf:&quot;Owgr aside. He is def top 5 with his dominace this season.&quot;Screenshot from Flushing It’s post comment section reacting to Joaquin Niemann’s LIV Golf UK winBefore joining LIV Golf in 2022, Joaquin Niemann played 128 events on the PGA Tour. He had 2 wins, 3 runner-up finishes, 2 third-place results, and 13 top-10s, making the cut in 98 of those starts. He is currently ranked 95th in the Official World Golf Ranking.Joaquin Niemann bounced back strong after a tough Open Championship finishJoaquin Niemann put together three strong rounds to win the LIV Golf UK by JCB after a poor outing at The Open Championship the week before. He started the event with a bogey-free 65 (-6) in the opening round, making six birdies. In the second round, he went even lower with a 63 (-8), carding nine birdies and just one bogey.In the final round, Niemann opened with birdies on the 1st and 3rd holes, but dropped a shot on the 6th. He made up for it with birdies on the 9th, 12th, and 15th, before closing with a bogey on the 18th to finish 68 (-3).Over the three rounds, Niemann made 20 birdies and 3 bogeys, ending the tournament at 17-under-par to win by three strokes.After the win, Joaquin Niemann admitted he wasn’t feeling confident earlier in the week:&quot;Yeah, you know what, to be honest, at the beginning of the week I was not feeling bad. I was going to say another word. But I was feeling a little bit weird after a bad week at The Open... Just positive talk, having a nice team around, that support group that I have, I love them, so it's great to have that group behind, and I'm able to go out and play golf freely,&quot; he said.His win at JCB marks his 11th event of the LIV Golf season, with his last finish being T23 at LIV Golf Andalucía before arriving in the UK.