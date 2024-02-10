“He’s a certified Dawg”: Rickie Fowler wins fans on the internet by wearing a dirt bike jersey at WM Phoenix Open

Rickie Fowler is currently in Arizona, playing his second round at the WM Phoenix Open. The American Professional golfer is having a poor start to his 2024 season, currently sitting in the 128th position on the leaderboard.

However, what made fans go crazy about Fowler was his birdie at the extraordinary par-3 hole 16th. He earned a stunning birdie and was captured on the camera wearing a dirt bike jersey from the GasGas brand.

For the uninitiated, Rickie Fowler is supporting the Red Bull GasGas Tech3 team for their 2024 motorcycle racing. Golfers are often seen donning their favorite team’s jersey on the 16th hole. The Phoenix Open's 16th hole is a special experience for both golfers and fans alike. Moreover, Fowler also has professional experience in dirt bike riding.

PGA Tour took to their X (formerly Twitter) handle to share the same:

“If @RickieFowler is wearing a dirt bike jersey, you know it's gonna be gas.”

Soon after this post went public, fans started commenting on Rickie Fowler’s jersey as well as his shot. Some of the fans were stunned by Fowler’s choice of jersey.

One fan called him a “certified dawg”:

Another user reminded that the players still can’t wear shorts, considering the PGA Tour rules:

One more fan chipped in and said that she loved the shirt:

Here are some other reactions:

Rickie Fowler previously denied rumors of him joining LIV Golf

In January, Fowler participated in the Sentry where he finished in the 56th position. During that time, he didn’t wear his usual sponsorship brand shirt which is of Farmers Insurance or Rocket Mortgage.

As lots of things were going on and a few players even switched their tours including Jon Rahm, it was believed that the 35-year-old would do the same. Nonetheless, Fowler made it clear to his fans that he has no plans to change the tours.

Rickie Fowler clarified the same and said (via CNBC TV 18):

"Seeing how much work the guys on the (PGA Tour) board, especially being around (Patrick) Cantlay during the offseason a little bit and leading up to this event, I've never seen a person be on the phone so much."

He added:

"These guys are pouring a lot of time and effort into it. I was on the PAC last year but have tried to stay out of the way because the guys that are in there, I trust. With Jordan (Spieth), Cantlay, Tiger (Woods) and the other guys, I've just trusted that we're all going to end up in a good spot and I have zero plans to go anywhere."