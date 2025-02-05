“He's criticizing his own product” – Rory McIlroy claps back at PGA Tour rival for TGL criticism

PGA Tour veteran Charley Hoffman penned a letter to membership last week raising criticism on several topics. The 48-year-old golfer, in the letter shared by GOLF Magazine's Sean Zak, pointed out the Tour's recent issues including slow play and working of broadcasters. He also took the opportunity to take subtle jibes at players choosing events like TGL over playing only PGA Tour events throughout the year.

The letter received a mixed response from the players and fans. Interestingly, Rory McIlroy didn’t seem too keen about Hoffman’s criticism of ‘exterior commitments,’ including TGL. The Northern Irishman, following the fifth match of the simulator league, stated that the series was partly owned by the PGA Tour and thus, the player was “criticizing his own product.”

However, the four-time major champion went on to claim that some of the point raised by his rival were pointed at him. The 35-year-old reiterated that he has voiced his stance “about not wanting to play quite as much” events in the past.

Trending

Replying to a media query about Charley Hoffman’s letter, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I think the thing he (Hoffman) forgot to mention is the PGA Tour owns 20 percent of TGL, so he's criticizing his own product. They also own a good chunk of European Tour Productions, so again -- I thought some of the elements of the letter were fine, addressed some issues. He was criticizing the Aon Swing 5. He was sixth in that…

I thought a couple of them were pointed at me a little bit because TGL, Race to Dubai, non-PGA TOUR events like the Showdown that Scottie and I did in December, I've been vocal about not wanting to play quite as much so it seemed like it was pointed at me. I mean, I guess all -- look, what every player has to do is look out for themselves. We have to do what's best for our own individual careers.”

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy concluded his comments by submitting to parts of Hoffman’s points and stated that the “best way” for players to help the PGA Tour was “to tee it up and play as best” as they can.

Charley Hoffman’s jibe at Rory McIlroy and TGL

Having raised issues on slow play and the Aon Swing 5 implementation, Charley Hoffman went on to slam players ‘finding time for TGL, Race to Dubai, and other non-PGA Tour events’ despite wanting to ‘play fewer events.’ While he didn’t name Rory McIlroy, the comment was indirectly aimed at him as the Northern Irishman has revealed his wish to cut down his schedule in the past.

Expand Tweet

Apart from McIlroy, 23 other PGA Tour regulars are currently competing on the TGL. With others also playing in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai events throughout the season, including last month at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, several star names come under the veteran golfer’s criticism.

Charley Hoffman wrote in his letter, shared with PGA Tour membership including Rory McIlroy, as noted by GOLF Magazine's Sean Zak:

“Here’s something else to think about; If we truly care about strengthening our Tour, we should be supporting as many PGA Tour events as we can. Many of you keep saying you want to play fewer events, yet you still find time for TGL, Race to Dubai, and other non-PGA Tour events, and that’s going to continue regardless of field size.

The best competition happens when the best players go head-to-head in a deep, competitive field — not in small, limited-entry events that leave deserving players on the outside looking in.”

Hoffman stated that the PGA Tour was “built on open competition” and that made it “special for generations.” He concluded his letter by calling on players to form stronger competition at events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback