Who won the fifth TGL match? Final results explored

The fifth match of TGL's inaugural season was won by Los Angeles Golf Club. They defeated the league's co-founder, Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf team, in a 2 to 6 victory.

Los Angeles Golf Club comprised Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Rose. The team gathered points in the first three holes of TGL's Triples session and tied on the fourth, sixth, seventh, and eighth holes. Boston Common Golf did not earn any points in the Triples session in the first 9 holes of TGL's Match 5.

The Singles session saw TGL's co-founder Rory McIlroy take on Tommy Fleetwood on the 10th, and 13th holes. Both the world-class golfers tied on the tenth hole while the latter emerged victorious on the 13th hole.

Adam Scott went head-to-head with Los Angeles Golf Club's Collin Morikawa. Both the golfers tied on TGL's 11th and 14th holes. Keegan Bradley was the only player to earn both of Boston Common Golf's points in TGL in the Singles format.

The Team USA Ryder Cup captain defeated Justin Rose on the 12th and 15th holes to narrow Los Angeles Golf Club's lead in TGL's Match 5.

Here's a look at the team stats for TGL's fifth match (via TGL):

Match Win Probability

Boston Common Golf - 0 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club - 100 percent

Hammers Won

Boston Common Golf - 0

Los Angeles Golf Club - 0

Average Driving Distance

Boston Common Golf - 314 yards

Los Angeles Golf Club - 304 yards

Longest Drive

Boston Common Golf - 334 yards

Los Angeles Golf Club - 328 yards

Fairway Consistency

Boston Common Golf - 60 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club - 60 percent

Scrambling

Boston Common Golf - 17 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club - 60 percent

Green Consistency

Boston Common Golf - 57 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club - 54 percent

Short Putts (0 - 10 feet)

Boston Common Golf - 20 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club - 88 percent

Medium Putts (10 - 30 feet)

Boston Common Golf - 0 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club - 0 percent

Long Putts (over 30 feet)

Boston Common Golf - 0 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club - 0 percent

When is TGL's next match?

TGL's next match will be played on Monday, February 17, between Atlanta Drive Golf Club and Los Angeles Golf Club. The two teams will take each other on in a friendly competition at the So-Fi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at 1:00 PM EST.

Here's a look at the remaining schedule for TGL's inaugural season (via TGL):

February 17 - Atlanta Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (1:00 PM EST)

February 17 - Atlanta Golf Club vs.The Bay Golf Club (4:00 PM EST)

February 17 - The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Club (7:00 PM EST)

February 18 - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club (7:00 PM EST)

February 24 - Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club (5:00 PM EST)

February 24 -Boston Common Golf Club vs. Atlanta Golf Club (9:00 PM EST)

February 25 - The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club (9:00 PM EST)

March 3 -The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (3:00 PM EST)

March 3 - New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Club (7:00 PM EST)

March 4 - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Golf Club (7:00 PM EST)

