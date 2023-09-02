“He’s dealt with the worst tragedy” – David Feherty’s biographer reveals details of golfer’s personal loss, cocaine addiction and more

David Feherty’s biographer John Feinstein have been friends for over 30 years. Feinstein has now come out to reveal some dark details from Feherty’s life including his personal loss, cocaine and alcohol addiction.

Feinstein, who wrote Feherty, noted that the golfer-turned-broadcaster was a functioning alcoholic towards the later part of his career. Despite being long-term friends, Feinstein didn’t know about the turmoil in Feherty’s life. The biographer later noted that “David’s life was a lot more complex” than people knew and he’d “dealt with the worst tragedy” of losing a child to addiction.

John Feinstein said of David Feherty in his book Feherty, as quoted by The Irish Times:

“David’s life was a lot more complex than we saw out front… He’s dealt with the worst tragedy you can deal with, losing a child [his son Shey died of an overdose]. He went through a horrific first marriage. Was an addict – both an alcoholic and a cocaine addict at one point in his life.

He knew that if I did a book, or if anybody did a book, it was going to get into a lot more than his one-liners and his cracks. Eventually he said, ‘Let’s do it.’ He felt secure enough where he was in his life to do the kind of book that we eventually did.”

It is pertinent to note that son Shey’s death was a dark chapter in Feherty’s life. However, both he and his other children, Erin and Rory, had no desire to skip it in his book. According to Feinstein, Feherty was happy to talk to his kids. The children in turn were also honest about sharing their opinion of their father in the book.

Feinstein added:

“I don’t think it shocked him to read those quotes, put it that way. That doesn’t mean it didn’t hurt. But I don’t think it shocked him.”

Feinstein defends David Feherty’s move to LIV Golf

It is noteworthy that 65-year-old Feherty describes himself as a “dry drunk” rather than “a recovering alcoholic”. According to Feinstein, the former Ryder Cup star was hired by CBS as they thought he could be “funny sober.” However, the fans were even more surprised later to know that he parted ways with the PGA Tour altogether to join the controversial LIV Golf.

Opening up on details about David Feherty’s career switch to Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed series, Feinstein said:

“It’s very easy for me to sit here and say, ‘I wouldn’t take the money.’ David was offered huge money – huge money. And a five-year contract. He had only one year left on his NBC contract. Do I wish David hadn’t gone to LIV? I think it probably hurt sales of the book, so selfishly I wish he hadn’t gone to LIV.

I am morally conflicted about what LIV is. But do I understand why he went? Yes. I understand it, I get it.”

According to Feinstein, David Feherty is a fighter. The golfer-turned-broadcaster saw several ups and downs in his life and continues to remain a big name in the golf world.