"He's done that before!" - Gareth Bale's tee shot at BMW PGA Championship pro-am gets loud reaction from fan

Gareth Bale built an iconic stature by crushing defenders with his indomitable speed and remarkable power. Today, when the former Real Madrid legend showcased his abilities in the golf course, a fan couldn't stay calm.On September 10, Wednesday, Bale was at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Waters, playing in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am. Billy Horschel, the defending champion of the contest, took the first tee shot alongside Andy Murray, Teddy Sheringham and Bale. The former professional Welsh footballer ended up slicing the ball hard.Gareth Bale's tee shot from today's Celebrity Pro-Am at Wentworth was immediately greeted by a fan's scream:&quot;He's done that before!&quot;DP World Tour shared the full clip of the incident, including the reaction from the fan in attendance. Take a look at their post on X (previously Twitter):Apart from Bale, the Pro-Am featured former English footballers Robbie Fowler and John Terry. Other popular athletes beyond golf included Rugby stars Henry Pollock, Finn Russell, Owen Farrell, Hockey star Samantha Quek, and F1 icon Lando Norris. Gareth Bale outshined the field by securing the longest drive in the morning Pro-Am. In another video shared by DP World Tour, Bale could be seen planting a sign that read 'Longest Drive' beside his ball on the fairway.This is not the first time Gareth Bale has played in a Pro-Am event. After retiring from football back in 2023, Bale began competing in Pro-Ams, which earned him spotlight from the media. In that year, he impressed the fans after showcasing his golfing skills at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.Gareth Bale once admitted how playing golf helps him cope with pressureLast year, Bale sat down for an exclusive interview session with the Sky Sports Golf podcast. The former Tottenham Hotspur right winger revealed that his love for golf helped him to deal with the pressures of his professional career. In his statement, Gareth Bale said:&quot;I always used it as: You have four and a half hours, whether you're with friends or on your own, just to get away from life and all the pressures of football and just have this battle with the golf course and golf ball.&quot;Bale also held golf responsible for helping him maintain his sanity. He said:&quot;It was that sort of freedom that I guess really kept me mentally sane during my career... I used golf as a tool to help my career... It definitely gave me that calmness and time I needed on my own to reset every time after big games...&quot;Bale's love for golf often brought him under fire from fans and a section of the media during his injury-ravaged days at Real Madrid. However, it was not enough for the former footballer whose passion led him to build a replica of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in his backyard. His golfing skills were also praised by major champs Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm.