"The best thing I ever did" - Gareth Bale surprisingly snubs Real Madrid while naming the best club he's played for

Gareth Bale has snubbed Real Madrid by naming Tottenham Hotspur as the best club he played for during his illustrious career.

The Welsh icon retired from professional football in January, bringing an end to a trophy-laden career. The 34-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest wingers in European football history, reaching the pinnacle of Europe with Madrid.

Bale won five UEFA Champions League trophies with Los Blancos, scoring an iconic overhead kick in a 3-1 2018 final win against Liverpool. That was just one of many memorable moments he enjoyed during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the legendary Welsh winger insists that joining Tottenham was the best decision of his career. He named the Premier League outfit as the best club he played for (via TNT Sports):

"This club is so special for me, it's the best club I've ever been at. The best thing I ever did was move to Tottenham."

Bale joined Spurs from Southampton in 2007, with his stock growing as one of English football's brightest talents. He quickly became a fan favorite with the Lilywhites, managing 71 goals and 58 assists in 236 games over two spells.

However, Bale only won one trophy during his first spell with Tottenham (Carabao Cup in 2008). His constant man-of-the-match performances led to a €101 million move to Real Madrid in 2013.

Wales' all-time top goalscorer flourished with Los Blancos, bagging 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 games. He won 13 major trophies alongside his five Champions League winners' medals.

Yet, Bale didn't always hold the fondest of relationships with the club's fans. Moreover, he was constantly criticized by Spanish media, forced to hit out at a report that labeled him a 'parasite' in 2022.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti paid tribute to Gareth Bale after his retirement

Carlo Ancelotti dubbed Gareth Bale a Los Blancos legend.

Carlo Ancelotti was among those who have worked with Gareth Bale during his career to give a glowing tribute to the Welshman. The Real Madrid boss said while also offering his opinion on Los Blancos icon Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend, just like Gareth Bale, who retired yesterday. They'll always be in the hearts of the Madridistas."

Bale left the Bernabeu in July 2022 when his contract expired and joined MLS side Los Angeles FC. He went on to score three goals in 14 games across competitions for the Black and Gold, winning the MLS Cup before retiring.