"Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend just like Gareth Bale" - Carlo Ancelotti makes heartfelt claim after Welsh superstar's retirement

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has paid tribute to Gareth Bale by acknowledging him and Cristiano Ronaldo as club legends. The Welshman announced his retirement on Monday (January 9).

Bale, 33, has called time on his phenomenal career, having scored 106 goals and contributed 67 assists in 258 appearances for Madrid. The Welshman won the UEFA Champions League five times, La Liga thrice and Copa del Rey once during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He left Los Blancos last summer after eight years with the La Liga giants. The former Tottenham Hotspur winger joined Los Angeles FC in the MLS. However, he decided to announce his retirement six months later.

Ancelotti has lauded Bale as a Real Madrid hero The Italian said that Bale and his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo are club legends, saying (via Madridxtra):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend, just like Gareth Bale, who retired yesterday. They'll always be in the hearts of the Madridistas."

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo 🎙 Gareth Bale:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player I’ve ever played with. I’ve played with many great players but Cristiano is number one.” 🎙 Gareth Bale:“Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player I’ve ever played with. I’ve played with many great players but Cristiano is number one.” https://t.co/vhHv0UytX4

Ronaldo is still playing at 37 and became the highest-paid player in world football last week when he joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He's, for many, the greatest player in the history of Real Madrid.

The Portuguese great scored a remarkable 450 goals in 438 appearances and also provided 131 assists. He'ss the club's all-time top goalscorer and won the UEFA Champions League four times at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gareth Bale backed former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to be success at Manchester United

Bale tipped Ronaldo (in pic) to have a successful second spell at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a blockbuster return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 from Juventus. Fans heralded his arrival as the potential catalyst for the glory days to return to Old Trafford.

Bale was asked about the transfer at the time and predicted Ronaldo to succeed during his second spell with the Red Devils. O Jogo quoted him as saying:

“I’m sure he’ll do well. He’s shown what he’s worth in the Premier League before; it’s a league he knows well. He’s done everything there was to do in football. There’s no equal in terms of goalscoring ability, I know that he’ll join the team and score a lot of goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed an impressive first season back at Old Trafford, scoring 24 goals in 38 games across competitions. He finished as the Red Devils' top goalscorer, despite a disappointing campaign for the club, who finished sixth in the league.

However, his sophomore season in his second stint was one to forget as he struggled for game time and goals under new manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo scored just three goals in 16 games.

He gave an explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan and took aim at United for betraying him as well as Ten Hag, claiming that he did not respect the Dutch coach. The Portuguese left the club in November after mutual termination of his contract.

Poll : 0 votes