"He's done" - Tiger Woods' absence from next week's Players Championship leads to fans trolling him on social media

15-time Major champion Tiger Woods was heavily speculated to compete at the TPC Sawgrass next week. However, based on the list of golfers set to tee off at the event, it has now been confirmed that Woods won't be playing in this prestigious tournament.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), popular golf page NUCLR Golf shared a post and confirmed Woods wouldn't participate in The Players Championship 2025. Here is a look at the tweet:

After the news of Tiger Woods' absence from The Players Championship 2025 went viral, fans did not shy away from trolling him. One such user on X wrote that Woods was done.

Let us look at more reactions to Woods' absence from The Players Championship 2025.

"Tiger is done in majors unless something drastically changes. I love Tiger as much as anyone, but he told people years ago already that he can’t compete. The 2019 Masters; he was already in contention several times and won at least one big tournament I’m sorry, but it’s over for now. Just enjoy what he is willing to give." a user wrote.

"Expected but still a bummer," wrote a user.

"Are we supposed to be surprised? He doesn’t want to embarrass himself anymore." one user wrote.

"Woods had zero chance of winning." wrote one user.

"Shocker 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 dudes an ambassador for the game at this point. Except even Jack is better at that than Tiger is! Time to hang it up," a user wrote.

Tiger Woods' absence from The Players Championship 2025 means he is yet to tee off in traditional golf this year. The last time Woods was spotted playing traditional golf was in June when he played in the Open Championship at the Royal Troon Golf Club.

After this tournament in England, Woods underwent surgery on his back and was expected to return to the field for the Hero World Challenge last year. But the 49-year-old chose not to play in the tournament as he felt he wasn't "tournament sharp".

Later, Tiger Woods also withdrew from the Genesis Invitational this year as he said he was still processing the loss of his mother, who passed away on February 4th, 2025. Until now, Woods has only played in TGL, an indoor simulator league led by him and Rory McIlroy.

In the TGL, Woods represented Jupiter Links Golf Club. However, the team did not perform well as they lost four out of their five games and missed out on the playoffs.

How has Tiger Woods performed in The Players Championship?

Tiger Woods plays his dropped ball on the 14th hole during the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2013 - Source: Getty

In his professional golf career, Tiger Woods won The Players Championship twice. Woods' first win came at the age of 26 in 2001, while his second Players Championship was won in 2013 at the age of 38. Here is a detailed look at his performances in both these tournaments:

Date: March 25, 2001

Event: The Players Championship

Score: −14 (72-69-66-67=274)

Margin of victory: 1 stroke

Runner-Up: Vijay Singh

Date: March 25, 2013

Event: The Players Championship

Score: −13 (67-67-71-70=275)

Margin of victory: 2 strokes

Runner Up: David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert, and Kevin Streelman

