Is Tiger Woods playing at the Genesis Invitational 2025? Availability and schedule explored

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2025 Genesis Invitational just before the final field was set. Initially, he was expected to compete in the event but announced on Monday, February 10, that he was not ready, as he was still grieving the loss of his mother.

The 2025 Genesis Invitational will take place at Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego from Thursday, February 13, to Sunday, February 16. This is the third Signature Event of the season, featuring a $20 million purse.

Just a few days ago, Woods had announced his return to the PGA Tour with the Genesis Invitational. However, on Monday, he took to social media to announce his withdrawal from the event.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready," he wrote on X. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss."

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

For the uninitiated, Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida, passed away last week. The news of her passing was shared by the veteran himself, who referred to her as his biggest fan and greatest supporter.

"Without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible," he wrote on X. "She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie."

The 49-year-old veteran golfer has been out of action since the Open Championship 2024. However, he has competed in unofficial events like the PNC Championship and TGL but has been absent from official events.

How has Tiger Woods performed at the Genesis Invitational over the years? Past record explored

Tiger Woods has made 16 starts at the Genesis Invitational, missing three cuts. Although he has never won the tournament, he has recorded four top-10 finishes, including two runner-up placements.

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' results this season:

1992 : CUT, +5 (72, 75)

: CUT, +5 (72, 75) 1993 : CUT, +10 (74, 78)

: CUT, +10 (74, 78) 1997 : T20, -3 (70, 70, 72, 69)

: T20, -3 (70, 70, 72, 69) 1998 : P2, -12 (68, 73, 65, 66)

: P2, -12 (68, 73, 65, 66) 1999 : T2, -12 (69, 68, 65, 70)

: T2, -12 (69, 68, 65, 70) 2000 : T18, -5 (68, 70, 69, 72)

: T18, -5 (68, 70, 69, 72) 2001 : T13, -5 (71, 68, 69, 71)

: T13, -5 (71, 68, 69, 71) 2003 : T5, -6 (72, 68, 73, 65)

: T5, -6 (72, 68, 73, 65) 2004 : T7, -10 (72, 66, 72, 64)

: T7, -10 (72, 66, 72, 64) 2005 : T13, -5 (67, 70)

: T13, -5 (67, 70) 2006 : W/D, +1 (69, 74)

: W/D, +1 (69, 74) 2018 : CUT, +6 (72, 76)

: CUT, +6 (72, 76) 2019 : T15, -6 (70, 71, 65, 72)

: T15, -6 (70, 71, 65, 72) 2020 : 68, +11 (69, 73, 76, 77)

: 68, +11 (69, 73, 76, 77) 2023 : T45, -1 (69, 74, 67, 73)

: T45, -1 (69, 74, 67, 73) 2024: W/D, +1 (72)

