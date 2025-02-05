"RIP to Tiger Woods’ No. 1 fan" – Golf journalist shares Kultida Woods' special outfit from her final TGL outing

Golf journalist Claire Rogers paid a heartfelt tribute to Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida, who passed away on Tuesday, February 5. She referred to Kultida as the golfer's number-one fan and also shared her outfit from her last TGL appearance.

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods announced the passing of his mother. He took to social media to share the news of her death at the age of eighty-one.

Following Kultida's passing, tributes poured in from all over the world. Claire Rogers of Golf.com also posted her heartfelt tribute on X. She shared a photograph of the sweater Kultida wore during her TGL appearance last week. It was a grey sweater featuring Tiger Woods' iconic Masters win pose designed on the front.

"Thought it was the sweetest thing when Tiger’s mom, Kultida, wore a sweater like this to TGL last week," she wrote. "Rest in peace to Tiger’s No. 1 fan ❤️"

"She was quick with the needle and a laugh," - Tiger Woods pays emotional tribute to his mother

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods took to social media to announce his mother’s passing. He paid a heartfelt tribute to Kultida with an emotional note.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," he wrote. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.

"She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom," he added.

Woods and his mother shared a special bond, which was quite evident in their public appearances. During last week's TGL event, Woods was captured jokingly promising his mother that he would not disappoint her after a poor performance in the opening match. Kultida attended both TGL matches alongside her grandchildren, Sam and Charlie Woods.

For the uninitiated, it was Kultida who suggested that Tiger Woods wear red on Sundays, believing it to be a lucky color for him. Over the years, her words proved to be correct, as the ace golfer delivered many memorable moments while wearing red. Last year, he even launched his personal apparel line, ‘Sun Day Red,’ after experiencing great success with the color throughout his career.

