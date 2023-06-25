"He’s the first long hitter who plays like a long hitter" - Padraig Harrington acknowledges Rory McIlroy's transformative impact on Golf

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy is the embodiment of raw talent, best known for his long shots on the golf course. His drives soar through the air on a hypnotic trajectory.

Recently, the PGA Tour Champions player Padraig Harrington appreciated the former World No.1 golfer for his impact on golf, primarily his length.

Speaking about McIlroy, Harrington said:

“I think Rory changed the game. Rory came out [on the PGA Tour] in 2010 and he’s the first long hitter who plays like a long hitter. The rest were all bullied into playing like short hitters. It was amazing. All the long hitters up to 2011, they’d hit irons off the tees on par 4s. They’d hit it in the same place the short hitters would hit it.”

Harrington went on to explain that golf used to be all about strength, but that it is now dominated by analytical thinkers. In addition, the 51-year-old golfer stated that once Rory McIlroy began shooting long shots in 2010, other golfers followed suit. According to Harrington:

"All the long hitters, they play to their strengths. They hit driver and they take their chances. And that’s why, up to that point, it wasn’t important to be a long hitter, because at the end of the day, none of them were any good in terms of their play.

"Once Rory came along, all of a sudden you had to be in that number because the likelihood is one of the winners is going to come from that group [of long hitters]. Back in the day, you were trying to beat one long hitter. Now you’re trying to beat 50.”

"If I had that stupid length"- Michael Block on Rory McIlroy's length on the golf course

Rory's achievements on the golf course are frequently lauded by professional golfers, experts, and fans alike. Earlier this year, Michael Block declared that if he had McIlroy's length, he would have been the finest golfer in the world.

Michael Block appeared on Bob Menery's Ripper Magoo Podcast and discussed Rory McIlroy's stature. Block said:

"Oh my god! What I would shoot from where Rory hits, it would be stupid. I think one of the best players in the world."

"If I had that stupid length, I all that all day, my why, my iron game, wedge game around the greens am I putting is, is world-class," he added.

Michael Block was fortunate to be matched with Rory McIlroy for the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship.

McIlroy, according to Block, assisted him in improving his game during the competition. Block commented on his performance at the major tournament, saying:

"That’s probably one of the reasons I was able to shoot a 71 that final round and have that stuff happen but he just said ‘keep it going, just be you. That’s what I’m going to do, I’m just trying to be me still.”

Noticeably, Michael Block finished in 15th place at the PGA Championship, his best at the major.

