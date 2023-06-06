"If only he had Rory’s length" - Fans react as Michael Block fails to qualify for the U.S. Open

Michael Block failed to qualify for next week's US Open. On Monday, June 5, he competed in the final qualification round but did not meet the criteria.

The NUCLR Golf announced the news on Twitter with the caption:

"Michael Block has failed to qualify for the U.S Open after competing in a USGA qualifying event in Canada prior to the RBC Canadian Open."

Fans were unhappy with Michael Block missing the qualification round on Monday but were impressed with his performance. They took to the comments section of NUCLR Golf and wrote:

A user complimented him and said he was looking forward to Block's game in this week's RBC Canadian Open.

While others joked that if the Club pro golfer had Rory McIlroy's length, he would have won the event.

It is worth noting that Michael Block stated in one of his post-PGA Championship interviews that if he had McIlroy's length on the course, he would have been one of the world's best golfers.

"He's a lot longer than I am" - Michael Block explained why Rory McIlroy is one of the best golfers in the world

Rory McIlroy is arguably one of the best golfers in the world. The former World No.1 is best known for his long shots on the golf course. He is an inspiration for budding players.

Michael Block also admires the Northern Irish golfer. Following the conclusion of the PGA Championship, he appeared on Bob Menery's Ripper Magoo Podcast and discussed his game.

Block told the host that if he had Rory McIlroy's length, he could be one of the best golfers in the world because his iron, putting, and wedge game is on point. Block's only issue on the field has been his lack of length.

"Oh my god! What I would shoot from where Rory hits, it would be stupid. I think one of the best players in the world," Blcok said.

"If I had that stupid length, I all that all day, my why, my iron game, wedge game around the greens am I putting is, is world-class," Block added.

Michael Block was fortunate to be paired with McIlroy at the 2023 PGA Championship. The pair were matched for the competition's third round. Block afterwards informed the press that it was a pleasure to play alongside McIlroy.

"How sweet he was, how nice to me he was the entire time, took me under his wing, as did Rose on Saturday, that was huge," he said.

Block stated that playing with Rory helped him perform better in the final round. Block continued saying:

"That’s probably one of the reasons I was able to shoot a 71 that final round and have that stuff happen but he just said ‘keep it going, just be you. That’s what I’m going to do, I’m just trying to be me still.”

