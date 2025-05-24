"He's going to LIV" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy skipping Jack Nicklaus' hosted Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy has decided to skip the Memorial Tournament, the next Signature Event on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman is missing the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event for the first time in eight years.

The Memorial Tournament is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. It will be one of the final two events before the US Open.

On Friday, May 22, the field for the Memorial Tournament was announced, but McIlroy’s name was notably absent. Interestingly, he has committed to the RBC Canadian Open 2025 instead, just ahead of the US Open.

Fans online had mixed reactions to Rory McIlroy skipping the Memorial Tournament. Many criticized the five-time major champion for missing Jack Nicklaus' event.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"He's going to LIV. Bookmark this," one fan wrote."

"What is up with Rory...?" another fan posted.

"Even Tiger never did that," this fan remarked.

"Don't miss Jack's tournament if at all possible," one user remarked.

"If he's looking for more international events there's a league for that," this user opined.

"Scottie skipping the Truist is one thing. But skipping Jacks tournament is very disappointing to see," one fan posted.

What's next for Rory McIlroy?

Rory McIlroy will next compete at the RBC Canadian Open, scheduled to take place from June 5 to 8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario.

McIlroy was last seen playing at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 47th after carding 3-over. However, it was an off week in what has otherwise been an impressive season. He has claimed three titles on the PGA Tour, including the Players Championship and the Masters Tournament. Last month's win at Augusta marked his first major triumph in eleven years.

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's performance so far this season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Result: 1st, 267 (66, 70, 65, 66), -21

The Genesis Invitational

Result: T17, 285 (72, 67, 74, 72), -3

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T15, 285 (70, 70, 73, 72), -3

The Players Championship

Result: P1, 276 (67, 68, 73, 68), -12

Texas Children's Houston Open

Result: T5, 265 (70, 66, 65, 64), -15

Masters Tournament

Result: P1, 277 (72, 66, 66, 73), -11

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Result: T12, 266 (64, 69, 61, 72), -22

Truist Championship

Result: T7, 270 (66, 67, 69, 68), -10

PGA Championship

Result: T47, 287 (74, 69, 72, 72), +3

