Ludvig Aberg's sensational win at the RSM Classic not only impressed golf fans but also left fellow players in awe.

Aberg secured his first-ever PGA Tour title in his 11th start, finishing at 29-under in 72 holes to defeat Mackenzie Hughes by a four-stroke margin. He shot two 61s on the weekend to break the record for the lowest score for closing 36 holes. He also equaled Justin Thomas' 72-hole scoring record by aggregating at 253.

Earlier this year, Aberg became the first player ever to earn Tour membership after topping the PGA Tour University rankings. Since turning pro in June, he has won on the European Tour, earned a debut Ryder Cup call, and now triumphed on the PGA Tour as well.

Ludvig Aberg missed only one cut in his rookie season and made four top-ten finishes. Besides his win on Sunday, he also finished runner-up at the Sanderson Farm Championship after going down in the playoff.

Many experts believe that Ludvig Aberg is the next big thing. Europe's Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, referred to him as a generational talent. He went 2-2-0 in Rome as Europe continued its dominance at home.

It wasn't as if Hughes had played badly on the weekend at Seaside Golf Course. He had shot a record 60, followed by a 63, but still fell short of Aberg's prowess. As per him, the sky is the limit for Ludvig Aberg.

"He's got the whole package," he said as per ESPN. "Got a good demeanor, doesn't get too up or down. I'm sure we're going to see a lot of him for the next few years."

Mark Hubbard, who missed the cut at the RSM Classic, was full of praise for him. He was quoted as saying, via Golfweek:

"He’s going to be a problem for us for a long time"

Aberg has had fellow countryman Peter Hanson as a coach since last year. Hanson said the 24-year-old golfer wanted to be ready for the big stage.

"But ready for Ludvig meant to be ready not to compete but to win," he said as per Golfweek. "He wanted to be this good right away and measure himself against the best."

Another fellow countryman, Alex Noren, had also praised the talent of the young Swede golfer. He said:

"He’s got some lucky genes as well. He’s a tall, strong boy. It's a strong game, uncomplicated, and he seems like a very realistic person who just goes about it in a smart way. I think that’s maybe unique for being so young. He seems very impressive, I think, all around."

Will Ludvig Aberg play at the 2023 Masters?

The 24-year-old Swede has earned several perks after winning the 2023 RSM Classic. Besides bagging $1,512,000 for his maiden PGA Tour title, he secured a two-year PGA Tour exemption and finished the season ranked 58th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Ludvig Aberg has also earned invitations to the Sentry and the Players Championship in 2024. He is set to make his major debut at next year's Masters Tournament and has also earned an invitation to the PGA Championship.